TinCaps Fall Short in Wednesday Night Tilt
July 2, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - TinCaps shortstop Leo De Vries (No. 1 Padres prospect) collected his second consecutive multi-hit game in the Fort Wayne TinCaps' 8-2 loss against the Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics affiliate) on Wednesday night.
De Vries reached in three of his five trips to the plate and picked up his fourth triple of the campaign in the third inning. In his last 10 games, De Vries has six multi-hit games and is batting .351 (13-for-37). Jack Costello went 2-for-4, scoring De Vries with an RBI single in the third. The Fort Wayne (7-4, 38-38) left fielder finished June with a .274 average and has four hits in his last three games.
Fernando Sanchez worked 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief, keeping the Lansing (5-6, 41-36) order at bay in the middle innings. The southpaw hasn't allowed a run in six of his last eight outings dating back to June 1 and has a 2-0 record with a 2.82 ERA since returning to Fort Wayne on May 14.
The Lugnuts, after scoring two in the third inning, took control for good in the sixth, putting nine batters to the plate and scoring five runs on five hits.
Next Game: Thursday, July 3 vs. Lansing (7:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Miguel Mendez
- Lugnuts Probable Starter: RHP Jake Garland
Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts
Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets
Midwest League Stories from July 2, 2025
- Cedar Rapids Ninth Inning Rally Usurps Quad Cities, Kernels Beat Bandits 6-5 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Nuts Overwhelm TinCaps, 8-2 - Lansing Lugnuts
- TinCaps Fall Short in Wednesday Night Tilt - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Pitching Shines in 4-1 Sky Carp Victory - Beloit Sky Carp
- Loons Pitching K's 12 and Sirota Drives in Three in 5-2 Win - Great Lakes Loons
- Miscues Cost Bandits Late in Loss to Kernels - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Sky Carp Steal a Win - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Captains Defeat Dragons 9-2 on Wednesday Night; Special Start Time Thursday - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Transactions and Game Information: July 2 vs. Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM vs Lake County) - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Wayne TinCaps Stories
- TinCaps Fall Short in Wednesday Night Tilt
- TinCaps Transactions and Game Information: July 2 vs. Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics Affiliate)
- TinCaps Take Series Opener as The Manzanas Luchadoras
- TinCaps Transactions and Game Information: July 1 vs. Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics Affiliate)
- Leo De Vries Selected for 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game