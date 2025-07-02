TinCaps Fall Short in Wednesday Night Tilt

July 2, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - TinCaps shortstop Leo De Vries (No. 1 Padres prospect) collected his second consecutive multi-hit game in the Fort Wayne TinCaps' 8-2 loss against the Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics affiliate) on Wednesday night.

De Vries reached in three of his five trips to the plate and picked up his fourth triple of the campaign in the third inning. In his last 10 games, De Vries has six multi-hit games and is batting .351 (13-for-37). Jack Costello went 2-for-4, scoring De Vries with an RBI single in the third. The Fort Wayne (7-4, 38-38) left fielder finished June with a .274 average and has four hits in his last three games.

Fernando Sanchez worked 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief, keeping the Lansing (5-6, 41-36) order at bay in the middle innings. The southpaw hasn't allowed a run in six of his last eight outings dating back to June 1 and has a 2-0 record with a 2.82 ERA since returning to Fort Wayne on May 14.

The Lugnuts, after scoring two in the third inning, took control for good in the sixth, putting nine batters to the plate and scoring five runs on five hits.

Next Game: Thursday, July 3 vs. Lansing (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Miguel Mendez

- Lugnuts Probable Starter: RHP Jake Garland

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.