Cedar Rapids Ninth Inning Rally Usurps Quad Cities, Kernels Beat Bandits 6-5

July 2, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Davenport, IA - After Quad Cities gets four runs in the eighth inning to take the lead, the Kernels rallied for two runs in the top of the ninth to snatch game two from the River Bandits 6-5.

After a combined eighteen runs on twenty-four hits Tuesday night, there was no score until the top of the fourth inning on Wednesday. With one out, two walks, and a single loaded the bases for Andy Lugo, who grounded into a fielder's choice to bring home a run to put the Kernels on top 1-0. One batter later, another run scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.

On the mound, Kernels starter Tanner Hall was strong. The right-hander punched out six River Bandits in his four scoreless innings, only letting up one hit and walking none in a bounce-back performance.

In the top of the sixth, Cedar Rapids added to their lead. Billy Amick lifted off with a solo shot to left field to extend the advantage to 3-0.

In the bottom of the sixth, Quad Cities answered. A Canyon Brown walk began the inning, then a sacrifice bunt and a groundout moved him up to third. With two down, Daniel Vazquez dropped a single into right field to plate Brown and make it 3-1.

In the top of the seventh, the Kernels got that run right back. Lugo reached on a catcher's interference, then Caden Kendle blasted an RBI triple high off the wall in right-center to make it 4-1.

In the home half of the eighth, the River Bandits rallied. Diego Guzman singled to lead off the inning, then with one out, Vazquez singled to put runners on the corners for Callan Moss, who lifted a sacrifice fly to right to make it 4-2. After an infield single, Carson Roccaforte lined a home run to right to jump the Bandits ahead 5-4.

In the top of the ninth, Cedar Rapids grabbed the lead right back. After a one-out Kyle Hess single, two consecutive catcher's interference calls loaded the bases. Now with two down, Kyle DeBarge reached on an error and two runs scored to leap the Kernels back on top 6-5.

Nick Trabbachi came on in the ninth to toss a 1-2-3 frame and slam the door to earn the save and secure the 6-5 win.

With the victory, the Kernels go to 4-7 in the second half and 1-1 in the series against Quad Cities. Game three of the six-game set is slated for Thursday evening at 6:00 with Jose Olivares to start for Cedar Rapids opposite Felix Arronde.







