Captains Defeat Dragons 9-2 on Wednesday Night; Special Start Time Thursday

July 2, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Lake County's Jose Devers collected three hits including a home run as the Captains defeated the Dayton Dragons 9-2 on Wednesday night. Lake County has won the first two of the three-game set in Dayton that will conclude at 5:35 pm on Thursday afternoon.

A crowd of 7,504 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Summary:

Lake County started the scoring with a run in the second inning before the Dragons tied the game in the third. Dayton's Victor Acosta tripled with one out and after Johnny Ascanio walked to put runners at first and third, the Dragons attempted a double steal. Ascanio was out at second base but Acosta scored on the play to tie the game at 1-1.

Lake County immediately went ahead, scoring four runs in the top of the fourth to take a 5-1 lead. They added two more in the fifth to make it 7-1.

Ascanio connected on a solo home run for Dayton in the sixth inning to make it 7-2. It was Ascanio's third homer of the year. But Dayton could not produce another run. Lake County closed out the scoring with single runs in the seventh and eighth innings.

View the Ascanio home run here: https://x.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1940577097103356372

Dragons starting pitcher Nestor Lorant (0-6) was charged with the loss. He lasted three and two-thirds innings, allowing five runs on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

Jonah Hurney replaced Lorant with two outs in the fourth and worked two and one-third innings, giving up two runs on six hits with no walks and one strikeout. Graham Osman pitched three innings as the Dragons third pitcher of the night. He allowed two runs on three hits with no walks and one strikeout.

The Dragons had just four hits in the game. Leo Balcazar had an infield single to extend his hitting streak to 10 straight games.

Up Next: The Dragons (4-7, 25-51) host Lake County (5-6, 40-37) at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District in the third game of the series on Thursday at the special start time of 5:35 pm (in accordance with Minor League Baseball travel regulations). The teams will travel after the game to Lake County for the final three games of the set. Luke Hayden (1-3, 3.54) will start for Dayton on Thursday. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







