Sky Carp Steal a Win

July 2, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

BELOIT, WI - The Beloit Sky Carp kept the pressure on and the Wisconsin Timber Rattler off the bases in their 4-1 victory on Wednesday night at ABC Supply Stadium. Four Beloit pitchers held Wisconsin to three hits while the Sky Carp offense stole nine bases and took advantage of two Timber Rattlers errors for the win.

Gage Miller put the Sky Carp (36-41 overall, 6-5 second half) in front with a lead-off home run in the bottom of the second inning.

Wisconsin (37-39, 3-8) tied the game by manufacturing a run in the top of the third. Yhoswar Garcia reached to start the frame by beating out a soft grounder to short. He stole second and moved to third on a grounder off the bat of Hedbert P é rez. Jadher Areinamo sent a fly ball to right that was deep enough for Garcia to tag and score the tying run just ahead of the throw to the plate.

Rattlers starter Sam Garcia got the first two Sky Carp batters in the bottom of the third, but a bloop double by Jes ú s Hernandez extended the inning. Yiddi Cappe hit a hard one-hopper to third that Juan Baez knocked down but had no play on for an infield single to put runners at the corners. Then, Cappe would steal second base. The throw from catcher Blayberg Diaz deflected off Cappe to the outfield and Hernandez scored the go-ahead run.

An error on a grounder to Baez in the bottom of the fifth inning allowed another run to score for Beloit. That run was set up when Sam Garcia hit Colby Shade with one out. Shade stole second and went to third on a fly ball to center. Cappe hit a bouncer toward short. Baez tried to cut it off to make the play at first. However, he couldn't handle the ball cleanly to let Shade score for a 3-1 lead.

The Sky Carp added a two-out run in the bottom of the sixth inning against reliever Yerlin Rodriguez. Brock Vradenburg drew a two-out, four-pitch walk and stole second. Emaarion Boyd followed with a double to right for a 4-1 lead.

The Timber Rattlers offense didn't have a lot going on after the third inning. Juan Baez singled to start the fourth but was erased on a force play. That hit by Baez was the last hit of the game for Wisconsin. The only other base runners for the Rattlers in the game were on a two-out walk to Kay-Lan Nicasia in the seventh and a two-out walk to Baez in the ninth.

Will Schomberg was the winning pitcher for the Sky Carp. He allowed one run on three hits with two walks and a strikeout over five innings. Three relievers - Nick Maldonado, Chase Centala, and Colby Martin - closed out the game with each throwing a scoreless, hitless inning. Martin earned the save by pitching the ninth.

Garcia was tagged with the loss despite allowing just one earned run on four hits. He walked three, hit one, and struck out three over 4-2/3 innings.

The Sky Carp have 203 stolen bases in 77 games this season. They are 32-for-35 in seven games against the Timber Rattlers in 2025.

Game three of the series at ABC Supply stadium is scheduled for Thursday night. Ryan Birchard (2-4, 3.99) is scheduled as the starting pitcher for Wisconsin. Brandon White (2-3, 6.87) is set to start for the Sky Carp. Game time is 6:35pm. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 6:15pm. The game is also available MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live.

R H E

WIS 001 000 000 - 1 3 2

BEL 011 011 00x - 4 6 1

WP: Will Schomberg (1-4)

LP: Sam Garcia (1-4)

SAVE: Colby Martin (1)

TIME: 2:28

ATTN: 2,575







