TinCaps Transactions and Game Information: July 2 vs. Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics Affiliate)

July 2, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (7-3, 38-37) vs. Lansing Lugnuts (4-6, 40-36)

Wednesday, July 2 | Parkview Field | 7:05 PM | Game 76 of 131

RHP Sam Whiting (0-0, 5.68 ERA) vs. RHP Corey Avant (2-4, 4.27 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: TinCaps outfielder Kai Roberts (No. 23 Padres prospect) set the table at the plate all night long in the TinCaps' 7-2 win over the Lansing Lugnuts.

WITH A WIN: The TinCaps will move to two games above .500 for the first time since May 17, when they were 20-18. Will win their fourth consecutive game, only the second such streak this season. They won six in a row from Apr. 27 - May 3 against Lansing and Dayton. They will stay at the furthest above .500 in a half since the second half of 2023, ending 12 games above .500.

BARRELING BUTTERS: TinCaps infielder Brandon Butterworth went 3-for-4 Tuesday night, driving in three runs and collecting his 6th home run of the season on a solo shot in the 3rd inning. Butterworth has homered in 3 of the last 4 series and is 10-for-33 (.303) since June 21. In that stretch, Butterworth is tied for 2nd in the Midwest League in RBI (9) and is 11th in the league in slugging (.576). He leads the league this season in triples (6) and is tied for 6th in runs scored (48). He also leads the team in multi-hit (16) and multi-RBI (10) games.

MUTANTE MADNESS: No. 1 Padres prospect Leo De Vries is heating back up. De Vries has 5 multi-hit affairs in his last 9 played. Since June 21, he has been slashing .333/.500/.424 with a double, 8 RBI, and 10 walks. After an RBI double in the first inning of the series opener, De Vries beat a throw home after an error to put Fort Wayne up a pair. He later singled and scored in the seventh.

HEADING INTO JULY HOT: The calendar has flipped to July, and Fort Wayne has won its previous two series, 8 of its last 12 games, and three in a row. After winning 3 of 5 at Dayton, the 'Caps won 4 of 6 against Great Lakes. This is the second time all season that the TinCaps have won back-to-back series, and they are currently 7-3 in the second half, leading the division for a second-half playoff spot.

THE STAR OF THE FUTURE: On Monday, TinCaps shortstop Leo De Vries was selected for the 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game in Atlanta. The No. 1 prospect in the Padres' pipeline's biggest moment of the season came against Lansing on April 22, completing the third cycle in franchise history. De Vries becomes the fourth active TinCaps player to appear in the Futures Game. The Padres' current No. 2 prospect, catcher Ethan Salas, represented Fort Wayne last season. Outfielder Robert Hassell became the first to represent Fort Wayne in 2022, and Jackson Merrill played in the 2023 event. The TinCaps are one of only two teams at the High-A level to have had a player selected for this showcase each year since 2022. After back-to-back Player of the Week awards, the 18-year-old won the Midwest League Player of the Month in April. Across 19 games, he led the league in SLG (.625) and OPS (1.003), while being tied for the league lead in triples (3). The switch-hitter also ranked third in extra-base hits (12), total bases (45), and average (.306), while being tied for fifth in RBIs (19) and tied for seventh in home runs (4).

THEY CALL HIM TUNA: TinCaps utility-man Ryan Jackson has reached base in all 11 games played with Fort Wayne, and is on a 12-game on-base streak, including time with Single-A Lake Elsinore. The former USC Trojan clubbed his first High-A home run last Thursday, which was his third multi-hit, multi-RBI game since being called up. Jackson has walked (64) more times than he has struck out (54) across both levels he has played at this season. He is hitting .297 across two levels while playing four different positions.

COBRA KAI: After hitting in the middle of the order in both games against Great Lakes over the weekend, Kai Roberts walked three times in Tuesday's victory out of the leadoff spot. The 2024 7th round draft pick also collected two hits in the win, giving him his second multi-hit game at Parkview Field since being called up from Lake Elsinore in May. Roberts has three straight multi-walk games.

NOBODY WALKS LIKE ROSMAN: Since May 25, TinCaps third baseman Rosman Verdugo is second in all of affiliated baseball (MLB and MiLB) in walks. The No. 24 Padres prospect has 33 free passes in the last 27 games, which includes two three-walk showings in last week's series against the Loons. Across the stretch, he has walked 27.5% of the time. Verdugo has walked in eight of his last 12 games with 15 walks in those games. The 20-year-old is now tied for fifth in the Midwest League with 48 walks, tied for fourth with 10 home runs, and tied for fourth with 27 extra-base hits.

KOENIG SETTING THE TABLE: Ian Koenig tossed his best start of the season on Tuesday night. The right-hander worked 6 1/3 frames while allowing two runs on two hits. After a home run in the third, Koenig retired 11 in a row. He retired 16 of the final 18 batters faced. It's the second time all year where Koenig has surpassed the six-inning threshold, with the other occasion coming at the Beloit Sky Carp on June 3.







