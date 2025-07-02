Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM vs Lake County)

July 2, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)









Wednesday, July 2, 2025 l Game #76 (11)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lake County Captains (4-6, 39-37) at Dayton Dragons (4-6, 25-50)

RH Yorman Gomez (6-0, 3.43) vs. RH Nestor Lorant (0-5, 6.06)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the second game of a three-game set at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Current Series: Lake County 1, Dayton 0. Season Series: Lake County 5, Dayton 2.

Last Game: Tuesday: Lake County 10, Dayton 5. The Captains broke a 5-5 tie with five runs in the top of the eighth inning, headlined by a three-run home run with two outs by Ralphy Velazquez. The Dragons have tied the game in the previous half-inning by scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh, taking advantage of four walks in the inning including two with the bases loaded. The Dragons had five hits in the game. Leo Balcazar hit a two-run home run in the first inning that gave Dayton an early 2-0 lead.

Recap of Last Series at Lansing (June 24-29): The Dragons split the six games in Lansing, winning three of the first four before Lansing took the last two. Dragons hit .314 in the series while averaging 8.7 runs per game. The Dayton team ERA in the series was 5.12 and the Dragons committed seven errors. The Dragons outscored Lansing in the series, 52-35.

Team and Player Notes:

The Dragons scored 52 runs in the six-game series at Lansing, their highest total in any series since the MWL went to a six-game series format in 2021 (they scored 50 runs in a six-game set at Lansing, August 10-15, 2021). The Dragons had 30 extra base hits in the series, also their highest total in a series over the last five years (they had 28 in a six-game set, May 10-15, 2022).

In the Second Half season (10 games), the Dragons are second in the Midwest League in runs (71) and first in doubles (25). They rank third in batting average (.283).

June Team Leaders: Carlos Jorge hit .302 in June with one home run, five doubles, one triple, and seven stolen bases. Leo Balcazar hit .281 with two homers and seven doubles. On the mound, Adam Serwinowski posted a 1.88 ERA in five starts.

Yerlin Confidan in his last seven games is 12 for 30 (.400) with 3 2B, 1 3B, 9 RBI, and 7 runs scored. However, he is 1 for 12 in his last 3 G.

Leo Balcazar has hit safely in 9 straight games and 13 of his last 14. In those 14 G, he is 19 for 60 (.317) with 3 HR, 4 2B, 10 RBI.

Carlos Jorge has hit safely in 9 of his last 10 games. In those 10 G, he is 16 for 42 (.381) with 1 HR, 1 3B, 4 2B, 8 RBI, and 5 stolen bases.

Anthony Stephan has hit safely in 7 of his last 8 games. In those 8 G, he is 13 for 34 (.382) with 1 home run, 5 doubles, 1 triple, and 8 RBI.

Carter Graham over his last five games is 8 for 20 (.400) with a home run, double, 4 RBI, and 5 runs scored.

Jack Moss in his first two games since joining the Dragons has gone 4 for 7 (.571) with 1 double and 3 RBI.

Reliever Easton Sikorski has an ERA of 1.99 on the year, tied for first in the MWL among pitchers with at least 40 innings.

Reliever Trey Braithwaite over his last six outings: 13.1 IP, 2 ER, 1.35 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Thursday, July 3 (5:35 pm): Lake County LH Matt Wilkinson (2-8, 4.80) at Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-3, 3.54)

Friday, July 4 (7:00 pm): Dayton LH Nick Sando (1-2, 11.20) at Lake County LH Jackson Humphries (0-7, 4.24)

Saturday, July 5 (7:00 pm): Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (1-4, 4.13) at Lake County LH Caden Favors (2-7, 4.87)

Sunday, July 6 (1:00 pm): Dayton RH Jose Montero (3-3, 4.87) at Lake County LH Josh Hartle (5-1, 3.34)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







