Nuts Overwhelm TinCaps, 8-2

July 2, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

LANSING, Mich. - Jared Dickey smoked a pair of doubles, Casey Yamauchi and Tommy White collected three hits apiece, and the Lansing Lugnuts (5-6, 41-36) used a five-run sixth inning to cruise past the Fort Wayne TinCaps (7-4, 38-38), 8-2, on Wednesday night at Parkview Field.

The Nuts and TinCaps have split the first two games of the series with one more game to go in Fort Wayne before the series shifts to Lansing on Friday, July 4.

A Dickey RBI double and Nate Nankil RBI single in the third inning had given the Lugnuts a 2-1 lead entering the sixth, where they blew the game open against Fort Wayne starter Sean Barnett.

Ryan Lasko opened the inning with a single, Darlyn Montero doubled him to third, and Davis Diaz brought him in with an RBI groundout. A Casey Yamauchi RBI single plated Montero for a 4-1 lead, Joshua Kuroda-Grauer singled, and Dickey drew a walk to load the bases. After a Nate Nankil flyout, White bounced a single off of second base to score two more runs for a 6-1 lead. White and Dickey then executed a double steal, with Dickey swiping home while White moved to third when the ball popped out of shortstop Leo De Vries' glove.

Two innings later, a Dickey double and Lasko RBI single added insurance off reliever Luis Germán.

That was more than enough for the Lugnuts' pitching quartet of Corey Avant, Wei-En Lin, Hunter Breault and Yehizon Sanchez. Avant struck out six in four innings, allowing one run on four hits and four walks; Lin fanned four in three scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk; Breault gave up a run on a hit and a walk in the eighth; and Sanchez faced the minimum in the ninth.

Jake Garland gets the ball for the 3rd of July, taking on Fort Wayne right-hander Miguel Mendez at 7:05 p.m. Thursday.

