Loons Pitching K's 12 and Sirota Drives in Three in 5-2 Win

July 2, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - Great Lakes Loons (40-36) (6-5) pitching held the West Michigan Whitecaps (52-24) (8-3) offense to two runs and four hits, a 5-2 win on an 83-degree sunny Wednesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

- Mike Sirota drove in the first three Loons runs, with a RBI single in the first inning and a two-run knock with the bases loaded in the second. A slow roller that tapped third base plated Kendall George, who walked, stole second, and moved to third on an error. Three straight two-out reaches, including two walks, loaded the bases. A 103 mph line drive to left-center scored two and made it 3-1 Loons.

- Wyatt Crowell struck out six over 4.2 innings. The left-hander has punched out 14 over his last 9.2 frames. After a single and hit by pitch to start his day, he retired 13 of the next 18. The Whitecaps' lone run was a Josue Briceno RBI groundout.

- Great Lakes extended their lead to 4-1 in the fourth with a two-out RBI single by Josue De Paula. De Paula has back-to-back games with an RBI single. Jordan Thompson throttled the first pitch of the sixth inning, 343 feet over the right field fence to bring the score to 5-1. Thompson's homer came off rehabbing pitcher Jordan Balazovic.

- Christian Ruebeck tossed 1.1 innings with one run permitted. Josue Briceno hit his Midwest League best 15th home run to right field. Briceno belted it 361 feet, with a 112 mph exit velocity. Briceno was responsible for both of West Michigan's runs.

- In the final three innings, the Whitecaps earned a combined three walks and nothing more. Alex Makarewich and Carson Hobbs struck out six over the final three innings. Hobbs earned his sixth save of the season.

Rounding Things Out

Frank Rodriguez roped a single in the second inning. He has 13 hits in nine games with Great Lakes in 2025.

Up Next

The Loons go for a road sweep of the Whitecaps tomorrow, Thursday, July 3rd. The first pitch is at 7:05 pm. The two teams play at Dow Diamond from the Fourth of July to Sunday, July 6th. Tickets and promotional information are available at Loons.com.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







