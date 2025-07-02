Pitching Shines in 4-1 Sky Carp Victory

July 2, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

BELOIT - It was an ideal Wednesday evening at ABC Supply Stadium.

The ABC Supply Stadium stands were packed with excited Sky Carp fans. The team played a nearly flawless game, and the fans went wild after an incredible fireworks display lit up the skies following the game.

On the field, the Carp defeated the Timber Rattlers 4-1 thanks to a bevy of stolen bases and a fantastic performance by the pitching staff.

Gage Miller hit a solo home run in the second inning to give the Sky Carp a 1-0 lead, only to see the Timber Rattlers tie the game with a run of their own in the third frame. In the bottom of the inning, one of the Sky Carp's eight stolen bases led to a run to make it 2-1.

The Carp added another run in the fifth on another Timber Rattlers miscue, then capped the scoring in the sixth on an RBI double from Emaarion Boyd to make it 4-1.

Will Schomberg (1-4) pitched five innings and allowed just three hits and one run. Nick Maldonado (one inning), Chase Centala (two innings) and Colby Martin (one innings) pitched four scoreless, hitless innings to close the game out.

The Sky Carp and Rattlers will be back at it again on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. for First Responders Night. There will be a fantastic fireworks show to follow the contest.

