Winquest Retires 15 in a Row, Chiefs Roll Cubs

July 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - A Cade Winquest masterpiece was on full display Tuesday. The right-hander dealt six dominant innings and allowed just one hit, at one point retiring 15 consecutive Cubs batters, to lead the Chiefs to a 5-1 win over South Bend.

Making his second start of the season against the rival Cubs, the right-hander allowed an early run in the first inning. With runners on the corners and one out, Cameron Sisneros lifted a sac fly to center to give South Bend a 1-0 lead. After a hit by pitch led off the top of the second, Winquest was lights out from there. The hard thrower sat down the final 15 batters he faced. He punched out five batters on Tuesday and did not allow a walk. With the win, Winquest improved to 2-0 at Dozer Park this season and lowered his home ERA to 2.07.

Offensively, Peoria got the bats going early. With two outs in the bottom of the first inning, a walk to Josh Kross loaded the bases, and Ian Petrutz followed with a single to center to bring home two runs and give the Chiefs a 2-1 lead.

In the fourth inning, the Chiefs added on. With runners on first and second base and two outs, Jon Jon Gazdar singled to center to drive in a run and extend the lead to 3-1.

Cubs starter, right-hander Brooks Caple, went five innings in the loss, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out four.

Two innings later, Peoria struck again. With two outs and runners on second and third base, Travis Honeyman lined a single into right field, plating both runners to make it 5-1.

The Chiefs bullpen took over in the seventh inning, as right-handers D.J. Carpenter and Randel Clemente, along with southpaw Michael Watson, each tossed a scoreless frame and combined to strike out three to secure the victory.

Game two of the series is set for Wednesday night at Dozer Park. Right-hander Jason Savacool looks for his third straight win in what will be his fourth High-A start. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







Midwest League Stories from July 1, 2025

