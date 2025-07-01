Quad Cities Tops Cedar Rapids in Shootout 10-8

Davenport, IA - The River Bandits and Kernels combined for eighteen runs on twenty-four hits Tuesday night, but it was Quad Cities that held on to take the back-and-forth contest 10-8 in the series opener.

After a late rally in the series finale against South Bend on Sunday, the Kernels' offense got on the board first in the top of the second to open the series against Quad Cities. Kyle Hess drilled a solo home run to right to jump Cedar Rapids ahead 1-0.

In the bottom of the second, the River Bandits responded. Singles from Carson Roccaforte and Carter Frederick opened the frame, then with one out, Bryan Gonzalez doubled to bring a run home to even the score at 1-1. One batter later, Dionmy Salon grounded out for an RBI to make it 2-1 River Bandits, before Erick Torres singled to right to make it 3-1.

In the top of the fourth, the Kernels' offense regained the lead. Jaime Ferrer reached on catcher's interference with one out, then came around to score on a Poncho Ruiz RBI double to make it 3-2. One batter later, Caden Kendle lasered a home run to left field to put Cedar Rapids on top 4-3. With two outs, the Kernels then loaded the bases for Misael Urbina, who doubled down the left field line to clear the bags to open the Cedar Rapids lead to 7-3.

In the home half of the fourth, Quad Cities answered right back. After a quick first out, five consecutive hits, including a single, two doubles and a triple, evened the tally at 7-7.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the lead changed hands again. A Gonzalez double down the third base line opened the frame for the Bandits before an error put runners on the corners. The next batter, Torres, then pushed a safety squeeze to first base to bring home Gonzalez to make it 8-7 Quad Cities. Now with two down, Sam Kulasingam doubled to left field to plate another run to make it 9-7. Finally, Callan Moss lined an RBI single to right to extend the lead to 10-7.

In the top of the sixth inning, Cedar Rapids got a run back. After a Brandon Winokur walk, two hit-by-pitches loaded the bases before a wild pitch allowed Winokur to score to make it 10-8. On a third hit-by-pitch, the Kernels reloaded the bases with one out, but a double play got Quad Cities out of the jam before the River Bandits tossed scoreless innings across the final three frames to hold on to the 10-8 win.

With the loss, the Kernels drop to 3-7 in the second half and 43-33 overall. Game two of the six-game series is set for Wednesday evening at 6:35 with Tanner Hall to start for Cedar Rapids opposite Logan Martin.







