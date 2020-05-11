AHL Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season

May 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer David Andrews announced today that the league's Board of Governors has voted to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 AHL regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.

"After a lengthy review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions.

The League's operational focus has turned toward actively preparing for the 2020-21 season.

We are very grateful to the National Hockey League and its teams for their support and leadership in navigating through the challenges faced over the past two months.

The AHL continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans and all of their families, and we all look forward to returning to our arenas in 2020-21."

The AHL's standings - sorted by points percentage - and statistics as of Mar. 12, 2020, are considered final and official.

While this is not the outcome the Sound Tigers hoped for, the health and safety of our players, coaches, fans and staff remains our top priority. As we now shift our focus to the off-season, we will be devoting our time and energy into creating a memorable experience for you, your friends and your family during the 2020-21 season.

Tickets purchased for all remaining games will be refunded at the point of purchase. If you have any questions or would like more information, please reach out to us directly at [email protected]

Thank you for your continued support of the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.