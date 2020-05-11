Toronto Marlies Statement on Cancellation of 2019-20 AHL Season
May 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
As the American Hockey League's Board of Governors voted to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 AHL regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis, the Toronto Marlies management and coaching staff will now shift their planning and preparation towards a return to play for the 2020-21 season. Select Marlies players will join the Maple Leafs roster if permitted by the National Hockey League's resumption of play protocol.
Fans who hold tickets to any of the unplayed games remaining on the 2019-20 schedule will be contacted by a representative from the Marlies ticketing team to receive a full refund or the option to move credit to the 2020-21 season. For more information, please visit Marlies.ca or call 416-597-PUCK (7825).
The Marlies are grateful to our community of fans, friends and family for their continued support, and we look forward to returning to Coca-Cola Coliseum for the 2020-21 season.
The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The current Toronto Maple Leafs roster features 12 players who were developed with the Marlies (Travis Dermott, Pierre Engvall, Frederik Gauthier, Justin Holl, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson, Kasperi Kapanen, Martin Marincin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Calle Rosen and Rasmus Sandin).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 11, 2020
- Belleville Senators Announce AHL 2019/20 Season Cancellation - Belleville Senators
- Belleville Senators Announce AHL 2019/20 Season Cancellation - Belleville Senators
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 19-20 Season - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Toronto Marlies Statement on Cancellation of 2019-20 AHL Season - Toronto Marlies
- Heat Release Statement, Ticketing Policies Regarding Cancellation of 2019-20 Season, Playoffs - Stockton Heat
- Roadrunners Named Pacific Division Champions - Tucson Roadrunners
- Season Ending: FAQs - Tucson Roadrunners
- San Diego Gulls Issue Statement on Cancellation of 2019-20 AHL Season - San Diego Gulls
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - San Jose Barracuda
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Regular Season, Playoffs - Cleveland Monsters
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Stockton Heat
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Bakersfield Condors
- Chicago Wolves' 2019-20 Season Canceled - Chicago Wolves
- Syracuse Crunch Statement Regarding the Cancellation of the Remainder of the 2019-20 Season - Syracuse Crunch
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - San Diego Gulls
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Utica Comets
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Ontario Reign
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Grand Rapids Griffins
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season, 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs - Rochester Americans
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Stockton Heat
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Texas Stars
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Hartford Wolf Pack
- AHL Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- AHL Cancels Remainder of the Season - Milwaukee Admirals
- AHL Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Hershey Bears
- AHL Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Regular Season and Calder Cup Playoffs - Laval Rocket
- Colorado Eagles Statement on Cancellation of 2019-20 AHL Regular Season and Playoffs - Colorado Eagles
- AHL Announces Cancellation of 2019-20 Season - Manitoba Moose
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Rockford IceHogs
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Binghamton Devils
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Regular Season, Playoffs - AHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Marlies Stories
- Toronto Marlies Statement on Cancellation of 2019-20 AHL Season
- MLSE Community Food Donation Program Expands to Include BMO Field and BMO as Partners Team up to Help 'Bring Toronto Back to Its Feet'
- MLSE Teams up with Partners to Announce Bringing Toronto Back to Its Feet
- Toronto Marlies Re-Sign Scott Pooley
- Toronto Marlies Sign Noel Hoefenmayer and Jeremy McKenna