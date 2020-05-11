San Jose Barracuda Sign Forward Joseph Garreffa

Forward Joseph Garreffa with the Ottawa 67's

San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the club has signed forward Joseph Garreffa (Guh-REHF-uh). Per club policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"Joseph is a highly competitive, dynamic player who makes plays and creates offense at a high tempo and we're excited for him to join the organization," said Will.

In a shortened 2019-20 season, Garreffa, 20, finished seventh in the Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) in points with 90 (36 goals, 54 assists), sixth in plus/minus (+48) and tied for third in points-per-game (1.82) as a member of the Ottawa 67's (@Ottawa67sHockey).

Over a five-year career in the OHL, with Ottawa and the Kitchener Rangers (@OHLRangers ), the five-foot-seven, 176-pound Toronto, Ontario, native totaled 315 points (108 goals, 207 assists), 34 penalty minutes and plus-13 rating.

