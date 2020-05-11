Belleville Senators Announce AHL 2019/20 Season Cancellation

The American Hockey League announced today that the 2019-20 AHL regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs is cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis

The Belleville Senators are in full support of the decision made by the American Hockey League Board of Governors. The health and safety of Senators fans, partners and staff remain the organisation's highest priority, and we encourage everyone to continue prioritizing your health and that of others as we continue measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

"We are continuing to do everything possible to bring back Senators hockey as soon as it is safe to do so," said Ottawa Senators and Belleville Senators owner Eugene Melnyk. "As we all continue to face extraordinary challenges related to COVID-19 we are grateful for the continued loyalty of our fans, and we sincerely appreciate the patience and support you have shown during this unprecedented time."

The AHL's standings - sorted by points percentage - and statistics as of March 12, 2020, are considered final and official, and will serve as the basis for determining league awards for the 2019-20 season. As of March 12, the Belleville Senators were poised to enter the Calder Cup playoffs for the first time in the team three-year history. The team stood in first place in the North Division, 3rd in the Eastern Conference and 6th overall based on points percentage in the entire American Hockey League.

Ticketing Options:

Thank you for your patience and understanding during these unprecedented times. We have been working hard to navigate the ever changing landscape and with the seasons cancellation finalized, today we are providing options for fans with tickets for scheduled games during the remainder of the 2019-2020 AHL season. The Belleville Senators wish to assure our fans that they will not lose the value of the tickets they have purchased, whether those were individual tickets or season seats. Members of the Belleville Senators business team will be reaching out to our ticket holders to begin providing information on how the cancellation of the season impacts each purchase.

Please contact us: [email protected] or 613.967.8067 and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

