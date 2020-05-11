AHL Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season
May 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer Dave Andrews announced today that the league's Board of Governors has voted to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.
While the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are disappointed we won't be able to finish the season, the health of our players, employees, and most importantly our fans must take precedence at this time.
The Penguins look forward to return to action for the 2020-21 campaign and hope that the best fans in the AHL will join us then. With the upcoming season in mind, the team has several options for fans to consider when it comes to previously purchased tickets for home games that have been canceled (Mar. 18, Mar. 20, Mar. 21, Mar. 28, Apr. 3, Apr. 5, Apr. 11). Fans are encouraged to review their options by following this link, or they are welcome to contact a Penguins representative at (570) 208-7367.
The AHL's current standings - sorted by points percentage - are considered final and official, and will serve as the basis for determining league awards for the 2019-20 season.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 11, 2020
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - San Jose Barracuda
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Regular Season, Playoffs - Cleveland Monsters
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Stockton Heat
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Bakersfield Condors
- Chicago Wolves' 2019-20 Season Canceled - Chicago Wolves
- Syracuse Crunch Statement Regarding the Cancellation of the Remainder of the 2019-20 Season - Syracuse Crunch
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - San Diego Gulls
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Utica Comets
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Ontario Reign
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Grand Rapids Griffins
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season, 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs - Rochester Americans
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Stockton Heat
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Texas Stars
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Hartford Wolf Pack
- AHL Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- AHL Cancels Remainder of the Season - Milwaukee Admirals
- AHL Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Hershey Bears
- AHL Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Regular Season and Calder Cup Playoffs - Laval Rocket
- Colorado Eagles Statement on Cancellation of 2019-20 AHL Regular Season and Playoffs - Colorado Eagles
- AHL Announces Cancellation of 2019-20 Season - Manitoba Moose
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Rockford IceHogs
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Binghamton Devils
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Regular Season, Playoffs - AHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- AHL Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season
- Penguins Sign Yale Defenseman Billy Sweezey
- Penguins Re-Sign Forward Chase Berger
- Anthony Angello Named Penguins' Winner of IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year
- Penguins Statement Regarding 2019-20 AHL Season