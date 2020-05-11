AHL Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer Dave Andrews announced today that the league's Board of Governors has voted to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.

While the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are disappointed we won't be able to finish the season, the health of our players, employees, and most importantly our fans must take precedence at this time.

The Penguins look forward to return to action for the 2020-21 campaign and hope that the best fans in the AHL will join us then. With the upcoming season in mind, the team has several options for fans to consider when it comes to previously purchased tickets for home games that have been canceled (Mar. 18, Mar. 20, Mar. 21, Mar. 28, Apr. 3, Apr. 5, Apr. 11). Fans are encouraged to review their options by following this link, or they are welcome to contact a Penguins representative at (570) 208-7367.

The AHL's current standings - sorted by points percentage - are considered final and official, and will serve as the basis for determining league awards for the 2019-20 season.

