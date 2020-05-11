American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 19-20 Season
May 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds, in conjunction with the American Hockey League (AHL) and Chief Executive Officer David Andrews, announced today that the league's Board of Governors has voted to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 AHL regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup playoffs due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis:
"After a lengthy review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions.The League's operational focus has turned toward actively preparing for the 2020-21 season. We are very grateful to the National Hockey League and its teams for their support and leadership in navigating through the challenges faced over the past two months. The AHL continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans and all of their families, and we all look forward to returning to our arenas in 2020-21."
The AHL's standings - sorted by points percentage - and statistics as of March 12, 2020, are considered final and official, and will serve as the basis for determining league awards for the 2019-20 season.
Statement from Springfield Thunderbirds' President, Nathan Costa
These truly are unprecedented circumstances, and though it is not the outcome that we all hoped for, we fully support the decision made today by the American Hockey League to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 season. On behalf of the entire Thunderbirds organization, we would like to thank our great fans for their unwavering support this year as well as the Florida Panthers for their commitment to our city during the first four years of our franchise. Please continue to adhere to all local and federal guidelines in an effort to stay safe, and I can't wait to see all of you in a few short months to kick off our 5th Anniversary season at the MassMutual Center in 2020-21.
Though the final standings will show the T-Birds on the cusp of a playoff berth for the first time in their history, we continued to make an impact in the Springfield community during our fourth season. We had nine sell-outs through the shortened 20-21 season, the same number as all of last season, as well as eclipsing the 5,000 per game attendance mark for the second consecutive season with an average of 5,262 per game. Next season will be a special one for the organization, as we begin a five-year affiliation agreement with the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues to coincide with the club's fifth year of existence.
As an organization we have been proactive about reaching out to fans with tickets to remaining games, but if you have not yet made a decision in regards to those tickets, a Thunderbirds representative can help you by calling (413) 739-GOAL or by visiting our Live Chat on our website, www.springfieldthunderbirds.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 11, 2020
- Belleville Senators Announce AHL 2019/20 Season Cancellation - Belleville Senators
- Belleville Senators Announce AHL 2019/20 Season Cancellation - Belleville Senators
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 19-20 Season - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Toronto Marlies Statement on Cancellation of 2019-20 AHL Season - Toronto Marlies
- Heat Release Statement, Ticketing Policies Regarding Cancellation of 2019-20 Season, Playoffs - Stockton Heat
- Roadrunners Named Pacific Division Champions - Tucson Roadrunners
- Season Ending: FAQs - Tucson Roadrunners
- San Diego Gulls Issue Statement on Cancellation of 2019-20 AHL Season - San Diego Gulls
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - San Jose Barracuda
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Regular Season, Playoffs - Cleveland Monsters
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Stockton Heat
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Bakersfield Condors
- Chicago Wolves' 2019-20 Season Canceled - Chicago Wolves
- Syracuse Crunch Statement Regarding the Cancellation of the Remainder of the 2019-20 Season - Syracuse Crunch
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - San Diego Gulls
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Utica Comets
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Ontario Reign
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Grand Rapids Griffins
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season, 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs - Rochester Americans
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Stockton Heat
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Texas Stars
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Hartford Wolf Pack
- AHL Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- AHL Cancels Remainder of the Season - Milwaukee Admirals
- AHL Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Hershey Bears
- AHL Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Regular Season and Calder Cup Playoffs - Laval Rocket
- Colorado Eagles Statement on Cancellation of 2019-20 AHL Regular Season and Playoffs - Colorado Eagles
- AHL Announces Cancellation of 2019-20 Season - Manitoba Moose
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Rockford IceHogs
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Binghamton Devils
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Regular Season, Playoffs - AHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 19-20 Season
- Springfield Thunderbirds Team up to Provide Meals to Local Hospitals
- Paul Thompson Named Springfield Thunderbirds 2019-20 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year
- T-Birds Bounce Back, Smack Wolf Pack, 4-1
- Martel Nets Two in Pink in the Rink Defeat