American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season

ROCKFORD, Ill. -The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League, alongside American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer David Andrews, announced today that the league's Board of Governors has voted to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 AHL regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.

"After a lengthy review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions. The League's operational focus has turned toward actively preparing for the 2020-21 season. We are grateful to the National Hockey League and its teams for their support and leadership in navigating through the challenges faced over the past two months. The AHL continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans and all of their families, and we all look forward to returning to our arenas in 2020-21."

The AHL's standings - sorted by points percentage - and statistics as of March 12, 2020, are considered final and official, and will serve as the basis for determining league awards for the 2019-20 season.

The IceHogs, BMO Harris Bank Center and Coronado Performing Arts Center remain committed to the health and safety of fans, players and staff and have established the following ticket procedures surrounding the six IceHogs games that were originally suspended on Mar. 12.

"We are incredibly disappointed that the 2019-20 season has been canceled, but the health and safety of our fans is our top priority," said Executive Director and General Manager of the Rockford Area Venues and Entertainment Authority (RAVE) Troy Flynn. "We had an exciting team that was pushing for a postseason berth down the backstretch of the season and I want to congratulate our players, coaches and staff on a tremendous year. As we continue to focus on the health and safety of our community and everyone that visits the BMO Harris Bank Center and Coronado Performing Arts Center, I wish to thank our fans and community partners for their tremendous support and understanding during this unprecedented time. We look forward to seeing everyone again for the 2020-21 season!"

The suspended IceHogs games at BMO Harris Bank Center included:

Wednesday, March 18 vs. Milwaukee

Saturday, March 21 vs. Iowa

Tuesday, March 24 vs. Texas

Sunday, March 29 vs. Chicago

Friday, April 3 vs. Chicago

Saturday, April 11 vs. Iowa

IceHogs 2019-20 Ticket Information and FAQ

I am an IceHogs Season Ticket Holder, what happens to my tickets?

All season ticket holders will be offered four options for the canceled games they purchased. You will be contacted by a Rockford IceHogs ticket executive in the coming weeks and we appreciate your understanding and patience.

Option 1: The credit value of the paid tickets for the canceled games will be applied to your 2020-2021 season account. Unused tickets/Buddy Passes from the 2019-20 season may also be exchanged for the first six scheduled home games (Opening Night excluded) of the 2020-21 season.

Option 2: Tickets from the canceled games will be donated to Stateline first responders and essential workers for use during the 2020-21 season in recognition and celebration of their community support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Option 3: The credit value of the paid tickets for the canceled games will be applied to an IceHogs Piggy Bank card for use during IceHogs games at BMO Harris Bank Center during the 2020-21 season.

Option 4: Refunds for the credit value of paid tickets for the canceled games will be issued once the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office and staff become fully operational. No time frame has been announced for the re-opening of the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office.

I'm an IceHogs Season Ticket Holder and had unused full season tickets from played 2019-20 games that I wished to exchange for a canceled game AND/OR unused Buddy Passes. Can I redeem those tickets?

With the credit applied to your 2020-21 season account (Option 1), unused full season tickets/Buddy Passes may be exchanged for the first six scheduled home games (excluding Opening Night) of the 2020-21 season. This extended ticket exchange program is not available with Options 2-4 and other tickets from Game 1-32 are ineligible for exchange.

I purchased 2019-20 single-game tickets for one of the six canceled games online or through the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office, how do I receive my refund?

Ticketmaster purchases will automatically be refunded to original payment method. Refunds could take up to 60 days for processing. For all tickets purchased at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office, please email [email protected] The box office is currently closed for in-person service.

I had group event scheduled for a canceled game. What can I do?

Groups can apply their credit for a game during the 2020-2021 season or receive a refund issued to the credit card used to purchase within 60 business days. You will be contacted by a Rockford IceHogs ticket executive in the coming weeks and we appreciate your understanding and patience.

I purchased my tickets through an online group link (FEVO). What can I do?

Refunds will be issued to the credit card used to purchase within 60 business days. You will be contacted by a Rockford IceHogs ticket executive in the coming weeks and we appreciate your understanding and patience.

I purchased tickets through a Groupon offer. Will I receive a refund?

Please review the Groupon Refund Policy, available HERE.

I purchased my tickets through a resale website (Stubhub, etc.). Will I receive a refund?

All tickets purchased through a resale site (i.e. Stubhub, etc.) will be subject to the refund policy of that ticket marketplace. Please contact their customer service departments for more information.

I received a free ticket voucher for a 2019-20 IceHogs game and have not redeemed my voucher OR the redeemed game has been canceled. Can I still receive my free ticket?

Unredeemed IceHogs ticket vouchers for the 2019-20 season will be honored during the first six games (Opening Night excluded) of the scheduled 2020-21 season. They cannot be redeemed for a later game during the 2020-21 season.

I already redeemed vouchers/Buddy Passes for free tickets to a cancelled game. What can I do?

Tickets from a cancelled game with a $0.00 printed value may be exchanged at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office will be honored for one of the first six games (Opening Night excluded) of the scheduled 2020-21 season. They cannot be redeemed for a later game during the 2020-21 season.

Is the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office/Oink Outfitters Team Store still open?

The BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office and Oink Outfitters Team Store is currently closed for in-person service until further notice. For ticketing questions, please email [email protected]

