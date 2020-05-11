San Diego Gulls Issue Statement on Cancellation of 2019-20 AHL Season
May 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
The San Diego Gulls fully support the decision made today by the American Hockey League (AHL) to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 AHL regular season and 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs due to the COVID-19 outbreak. While we were hopeful to complete the 2019-20 season, the health and safety of our fans, staff, players, working personnel and community is our number one priority.
We thank our players, coaches, hockey operations and business staff for their dedication this season representing San Diego with the utmost passion.
Our fans are the backbone of our organization, and we appreciate their patience as we faced uncertainty surrounding the conclusion of our season. Gulls fans holding tickets for any of the six remaining home games will have the opportunity to use affected game tickets purchased as a credit toward future games during the 2020-21 regular season, donate their credit to the San Diego Gulls Foundation, or request a refund.
We look forward to returning to play next season to bring Gulls hockey back to America's Finest Fans.
Most importantly, the San Diego Gulls continue to send best wishes to those impacted by the virus.
