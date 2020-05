American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Regular Season, Playoffs

Due to the ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus, the American Hockey League has cancelled the remainder of the 2019-20 regular season and 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs. This unfortunate but necessary decision was made with the safety of fans, players and staff as the top priority.

Cleveland Monsters fans holding tickets to any of the seven unplayed 2019-20 games are able to receive up to 110% credit toward their 2020-21 Monsters tickets, additional benefit options in the case of specific plan holders or a full refund. Monsters Hockey Club members, group clients and ticket holders are receiving direct communication with these aforementioned options.

The entire Monsters organization would like to thank you for your unwavering support during these unprecedented times. We look forward to seeing you back at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse next season and will provide updates on the 2020-21 season as they are announced.

Please see the American Hockey League press release below for more information.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE May 11, 2020

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE CANCELS REMAINDER OF 2019-20 SEASON

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer David Andrews announced today that the league's Board of Governors has voted to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 AHL regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis:

"After a lengthy review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions.

The League's operational focus has turned toward actively preparing for the 2020-21 season.

We are very grateful to the National Hockey League and its teams for their support and leadership in navigating through the challenges faced over the past two months.

The AHL continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans and all of their families, and we all look forward to returning to our arenas in 2020-21."

The AHL's standings - sorted by points percentage - and statistics as of March 12, 2020, are considered final and official, and will serve as the basis for determining league awards for the 2019-20 season.

