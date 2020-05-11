Colorado Eagles Statement on Cancellation of 2019-20 AHL Regular Season and Playoffs
May 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - Earlier today the American Hockey League and its board of governors made the very difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 regular season and Calder Cup playoffs. While it is extremely disappointing to see this incredible season come to its conclusion, the Colorado Eagles fully support this measure to protect the health of the team, its staff and its incredible fans.
"This is an unparalleled event in the history of the Colorado Eagles," said Eagles president and general manager Chris Stewart. "Having been in constant contact with the American Hockey League and the board of governors, I know that this was not a decision that was made lightly. We appreciate the exhaustive options that were explored by the AHL to determine the proper course of action. We hope all of our fans and their families remain healthy and happy during this trying time and we look forward to welcoming all of you back inside the Budweiser Events Center next season."
Season ticket members or fans who have purchased single-game seats for any affected games during the 2019-20 regular season can go to ColoradoEagles.com/seasoncancellation for a full list of information and options.
The Colorado Eagles will continue to keep fans apprised of the latest developments as it relates to the offseason and the resumption of summer events. Team staff can continue to be reached by phone at (970) 686-7468 or via the direct messaging feature on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. In addition, a full list of staff emails can be found at ColoradoEagles.com under the 'Team' tab.
