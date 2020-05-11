American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season

May 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release





Lehigh Valley, Pa - American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer David Andrews announced today that the league's Board of Governors has voted to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 AHL regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis:

After a lengthy review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions and will focus their attention on preparing for the 2020-21 season.

The Phantoms and PPL Center continue to place paramount importance on the health and safety of their customers, players, staff, officials and all of their families and look forward to returning to PPL Center in the coming months.

For more information relating to the 2019-20 season please visit www.phantomshockey.com

And for the latest Phantoms news, visit www.phantomshockey.com or follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/lehighvalleyphantoms), Twitter (@lvphantoms), Instagram (@lehighvalleyphantoms) and Snapchat (lvphantoms).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.