American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season
May 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, Pa - American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer David Andrews announced today that the league's Board of Governors has voted to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 AHL regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis:
After a lengthy review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions and will focus their attention on preparing for the 2020-21 season.
The Phantoms and PPL Center continue to place paramount importance on the health and safety of their customers, players, staff, officials and all of their families and look forward to returning to PPL Center in the coming months.
For more information relating to the 2019-20 season please visit www.phantomshockey.com
And for the latest Phantoms news, visit www.phantomshockey.com or follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/lehighvalleyphantoms), Twitter (@lvphantoms), Instagram (@lehighvalleyphantoms) and Snapchat (lvphantoms).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 11, 2020
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - San Jose Barracuda
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Regular Season, Playoffs - Cleveland Monsters
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Stockton Heat
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Bakersfield Condors
- Chicago Wolves' 2019-20 Season Canceled - Chicago Wolves
- Syracuse Crunch Statement Regarding the Cancellation of the Remainder of the 2019-20 Season - Syracuse Crunch
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - San Diego Gulls
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Utica Comets
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Ontario Reign
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Grand Rapids Griffins
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season, 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs - Rochester Americans
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Stockton Heat
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Texas Stars
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Hartford Wolf Pack
- AHL Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- AHL Cancels Remainder of the Season - Milwaukee Admirals
- AHL Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Hershey Bears
- AHL Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Regular Season and Calder Cup Playoffs - Laval Rocket
- Colorado Eagles Statement on Cancellation of 2019-20 AHL Regular Season and Playoffs - Colorado Eagles
- AHL Announces Cancellation of 2019-20 Season - Manitoba Moose
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Rockford IceHogs
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season - Binghamton Devils
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Regular Season, Playoffs - AHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley Phantoms Stories
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season
- GOALS4LV Challenge Has Raised $6,550 in Just Two Weeks
- Lehigh Valley Phantoms Launch GOALS4LV Challenge to Fight COVID-19
- Lehigh Valley Phantoms and PPL Center Are Proud to Support LVHN as a Potential Surge Facility During Coronavirus Outbreak
- Kurtis Gabriel Named Lehigh Valley's 2019-20 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year