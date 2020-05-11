San Jose Barracuda Sign Forward Kyle Topping

San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the club has signed forward Kyle Topping (@Topping11). Per club policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"Kyle is playmaking two-way centerman with a high hockey IQ and we're excited for him to join the organization," said Will.

In a shortened 2019-20 season, Topping, 20, finished with 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists), 14 penalty minutes and a plus-six rating in 33 games with the Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets).

Over a four-year career in the WHL (@TheWHL), all with Kelowna, Topping finished with 196 points (71 goals, 125 assists), 177 penalty minutes and plus-41 rating in 226 games.

The six-foot, 191-pound, Salt Spring Island, British Columbia, native attended the Sharks Development Camp in 2019.

