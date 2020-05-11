American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season

BINGHAMTON - American Hockey League announced today that the league's Board of Governors has voted to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 AHL regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.

The Devils will continue to provide answers to all your ticketing questions HERE to assist with all your concerns regarding previously purchased tickets.

STATEMENT FROM THE AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE:

"After a lengthy review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions.

The League's operational focus has turned toward actively preparing for the 2020-21 season.

We are very grateful to the National Hockey League and its teams for their support and leadership in navigating through the challenges faced over the past two months.

The AHL continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans and all of their families, and we all look forward to returning to our arenas in 2020-21."

STATEMENT FROM THE BINGHAMTON DEVILS

"The Binghamton Devils fully support the decision made by the American Hockey League to cancel the rest of the 2019-20 season. The health and safety of our fans, players, partners, and staff are the top priority.

The Devils will provide an updated Ticketing FAQ link to assist with all your questions and concerns regarding previously purchased tickets, donations, etc.

Lastly, we want to thank the greatest fans in the world. Your support this season was unbelievable from start to finish. We know that support would have continued as we were making a historic run towards the playoffs. Be safe, be healthy, and we're already looking forward to the 2020-21 season!"

The AHL's standings - sorted by points percentage - and statistics as of March 12, 2020, are considered final and official, and will serve as the basis for determining league awards for the 2019-20 season.

