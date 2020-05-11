Heat Release Statement, Ticketing Policies Regarding Cancellation of 2019-20 Season, Playoffs

May 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





STOCKTON, Calif. - American Hockey League President and CEO David Andrews announced Monday that the remainder of the 2019-20 season, including the Calder Cup Playoffs, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"After a lengthy review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions.

The League's operational focus has turned toward actively preparing for the 2020-21 season. We are very grateful to the National Hockey League and its teams for their support and leadership in navigating through the challenges faced over the past two months.

The AHL continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans and all of their families, and we all look forward to returning to our arenas in 2020-21."

In conjunction, the Stockton Heat released the following statement:

"The Stockton Heat and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation are in support of the American Hockey League's decision to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 season and playoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While we are disappointed that we will not be able to compete for a division championship and this year's Calder Cup with the support of our devoted fans, we look forward to resuming play in Stockton with the 2020-21 season when appropriate and prudent."

TICKETING INFORMATION

Play in the 2019-20 AHL season was suspended on Thursday, March 12 prior to the scheduled weekend contests against the Colorado Eagles. Home games that were not played include:

March 14 vs. Colorado

March 15 vs. Colorado

March 28 vs. Ontario

March 29 vs. San Diego

April 5 vs. San Jose

April 10 vs. Tucson

Heat365 Members will have the option to:

1. Donate their unused tickets to healthcare workers or the charity of their choice to be used at the 2020-21 Home Opener when the Heat will honor the healthcare heroes who bravely served the community on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Heat will match the number of donated tickets to all charities or health systems selected. To donate your tickets, click here.

2. Apply the prorated credit due to this season's unplayed games to their 2020-21 tickets, in which case the Heat will provide the Member with a merchandise credit per account. For more information and to sign up to apply a credit to next season's games, click here.

3. If a Heat365 Member would like to request a refund they should reach out directly to their ticket rep via email.

Group Tickets purchased for this year's unplayed games will be honored for any home game during the 2020-21 regular season. To do so, simply hold on to the ticket and present it at the Stockton Arena box office for any home game next season. Group ticket holders may also:

1. Donate unused tickets to healthcare workers or the charity of their choice to be used at the 2020-21 Home Opener when the Heat will honor the healthcare heroes who bravely served the community on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Heat will match the number of donated tickets to all charities or health systems selected. To donate your tickets, click here.

2. If a group ticket holder would like to request a refund, they may do so by contacting the Heat ticket representative who was servicing the group. If you are unsure who that was, please send your purchase confirmation email to [email protected]

Suite Holders may hold on to their unused tickets to be honored during the 2020-21 regular season. To do so, contact the Heat ticketing executive you dealt with for your suite tickets. Suite holders may also:

1. Donate unused tickets to healthcare workers or the charity of their choice to be used at the 2020-21 Home Opener when the Heat will honor the healthcare heroes who bravely served the community on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Heat will match the number of donated tickets to all charities or health systems selected. To donate your tickets, click here.

2. If a Suite Holder would like to request a refund, please contact the Heat ticketing executive who was servicing your suite.

In-Shape Flex Packs with unused vouchers will roll over into the 2020-21 season.

Single-Game Tickets purchased for any of the six canceled games are eligible for refund at the point of purchase (i.e. Stockton Arena box office, Ticketmaster, etc.).

If you have any further questions regarding the cancellation of the 2019-20 season, please email [email protected] or text 209.373.1500. Please note that the Heat front office remains closed at this time due to COVID-19. If you want to contact your ticket representative, please do so via email.

2020-21 SEASON INFO

At this time, no decisions have been made regarding the timing of the start of the 2020-21 season. Any announcements made by the American Hockey League will be shared via stocktonheat.com and the Stockton Heat social media pages when available.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.