Syracuse Crunch Statement Regarding the Cancellation of the Remainder of the 2019-20 Season

May 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





The Syracuse Crunch fully support the decision made by the American Hockey League and its member clubs to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 season along with the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs amid this global COVID-19 pandemic. While we are disappointed, we understand this is the best course of action to protect the health and safety of our fans, partners, players and staff.

Moving forward, the Crunch staff will be personally contacting all ticket package holders and partners beginning today regarding missed games.

We cannot wait to see you again at the Upstate Medical University Arena. We will get through this together and we will be back stronger.

