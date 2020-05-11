Roadrunners Named Pacific Division Champions

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the American Hockey League's Board of Governors has voted to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 AHL regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.

The Roadrunners, with a 36-19-1-2 record, have been crowned Pacific Division Champions for the second time in three seasons. All AHL statistics are deemed final as of March 12, 2020. Tucson was led by three AHL All-Stars in Brayden Burke, Kyle Capobianco and Lane Pederson. Burke had a great season, leading the Roadrunners in scoring with 21-31-52 in 51 games. In addition, Michael Bunting recorded 12-37-49 in 58 games. Goaltender Adin Hill posted a 15-5-0 record and is now 66-49-2 in four seasons in Tucson. The Roadrunners drew 113,624 fans to the Tucson Arena in 28 home games, averaging over 4,000 fans per game for the fourth consecutive season.

"After a lengthy review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions," said American Hockey league President and CEO David Andrews. "The League's operational focus has turned toward actively preparing for the 2020-21 season. We are very grateful to the National Hockey League and its teams for their support and leadership in navigating through the challenges faced over the past two months. The AHL continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans and all of their families, and we all look forward to returning to our arenas in 2020-21."

"We are very proud of our players and staff in Tucson," said Roadrunners General Manager Steve Sullivan. "We had a very good 2019-2020 season, but unfortunately it ended unexpectedly. We were in first place since November and excited to compete for the Calder Cup. Starting now, all the work applied to this past season is now focused on preparation for 2020-2021, and our organization and individual goals will remain the same. Thank you very much to our fans and corporate partners for another great season of support in Southern Arizona. We greatly appreciate it."

"Thank you to our season ticket members, corporate partners, all Roadrunners fans and our players, coaches and staff for another benchmark season of professional hockey here in Tucson," said Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman. "It was another great success on and off the ice and we are already in the planning stages for our fifth season in the Old Pueblo. As things transpire over the course of this offseason, we look forward to sharing next year's schedule, promotional and hockey details as soon as we have them."

