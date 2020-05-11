American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season

May 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





SAN JOSE, CA - American Hockey League (@TheAHL) President and Chief Executive Officer David Andrews announced today that the league's Board of Governors has voted to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 AHL regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.

Andrews issued the following statement:

"After a lengthy review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions.

The League's operational focus has turned toward actively preparing for the 2020-21 season.

We are very grateful to the National Hockey League and its teams for their support and leadership in navigating through the challenges faced over the past two months.

The AHL continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff, and fans and all of their families, and we all look forward to returning to our arenas in 2020-21."

The AHL's standings - sorted by points percentage - and statistics as of March 12, 2020, are considered final and official, and will serve as the basis for determining league awards for the 2019-20 season.

The cancellation snaps the San Jose Barracuda's (@SJBarracuda) consecutive playoff streak, after playing in six Calder Cup playoff rounds over the team's first four seasons since relocating to San Jose.

The Barracuda finished with a final 2019-20 record of 21-27-5-2 (W-L-OTL-SOL) in 55 games played and 16 players skated in at least one game with the Sharks and Barracuda including Dylan Gambrell, Radim Simek, Joel Kellman, Antti Suomela, Noah Gregor, Alexander True, Jacob Middleton, Maxim Letunov, Jonny Brodzinski, Lean Bergmann, Joachim Blichfeld and Nikolai Knyzhov. Letunov, in his second professional season, paced the club with 40 points (12 goals, 28 assists) and Jayden Halbgewachs, also in his second pro year, posted a team-best 19 goals. 2020 AHL All-Star, Joachim Blichfeld, a seventh-round draft selection of the Sharks in 2016, finished 12th among all AHL rookies with 32 points (16 goals, 16 assists).

Since moving their AHL affiliate to San Jose prior to the 2015-16 season, the impact the Barracuda's development system has had on the Sharks organization and its prospects has been immense.

In fact, 18 different players have begun their pro career with the Barracuda before going on to make their NHL debut with the Sharks, including many of the team's key players like Timo Meier, Kevin Labanc, Marcus Sorensen, Radim Simek, Tim Heed and Aaron Dell.

Barracuda season ticket holders can apply funds from the final four canceled home games towards their 2020-21 season ticket payments or receive refunds to their original form of payment. For more information, season ticket holders are encouraged to contact their Client Development Account Executive for full details and assistance.

