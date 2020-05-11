Season Ending: FAQs

The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes,announced today that the American Hockey League's Board of Governors has voted to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 AHL regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.

FAQ

Will the 2020-21 Season go on as planned?

We are going full speed ahead for the 2020-2021 season. We, along with the AHL and NHL are continuing to monitor the situation in the United States regarding public events and we will follow their lead to move forward; while implementing all best practices to adjust anything as need be. The fifth season of Roadrunners hockey in Tucson will be a celebration and the planning for it began several months ago.

Are the Roadrunners and the Tucson Arena planning additional practices to follow the local and national health guidelines as we prepare to once again go to games?We will be following every guideline and taking every possible precaution to make sure that our fans are in a safe environment and furthermore feel comfortable and at ease as we resume hockey. In addition, the Tucson Arena will be unveiling new environmental and hygiene measures that their parent company ASM Global will be implementing at their over 325 venues worldwide. Click here to read more.

Despite the shortened season will the AHL still name division champions and hand out other individual honors?

The AHL will crown division champions and announce year end awards just like usual. We will be Pacific Division Champions for the second time in three seasons and feel that we have several candidates for the other honors and all league teams. Thank you fans for being part of the success with us. We couldn't do it without you.

What if I had tickets for one of the six cancelled games?

If you had season, partial plan, flex, or group tickets for one (or more) of the six cancelled games, you can carry that purchase to the 2020-2021 season as an account credit or the tickets can be donated to our Health Care Heroes Night. Both options include a $25 gift card to be used on your choice of Roadrunners merchandise or food and beverage at the TCC. Single-game tickets will be automatically refunded to the card that was used for purchase.

For Season Ticket Members, if you choose the account credit, it can be applied to your current payment plans, it can be added to your account to use for group tickets to bring out family and friends, it can be used for an on-ice suite night for a game next season, and it can be used to add additional seats to your plan. For partial plan members, you can use the balance from those games towards your partial plan, season ticket, or group night package for next season. For flex plan members, your unused vouchers can also be used for a ticket package next season. If you had group tickets, you can select any game next season to bring your group out or you can use the credit towards a season or partial-season plan.

Will the Roadrunners Honor Health Care workers during a game next season?

Yes, the Roadrunners are planning to Honor Health Care workers during Opening Night. We will work with Banner University Medical Center to distribute donated tickets to Health Care workers.

Can I donate my tickets to Health Care Heroes Night?

Yes - if you had season tickets, partial plan tickets, group tickets, or flex tickets to the remaining games of the 19-20 season, you can select to donate those unused tickets to Health Care workers so that they may attend and be honored at Opening Night.

