AHL Cancels Remainder of the Season
May 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer David Andrews announced today that the league's Board of Governors has voted to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 AHL regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis:
"After a lengthy review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions.
The League's operational focus has turned toward actively preparing for the 2020-21 season.
We are very grateful to the National Hockey League and its teams for their support and leadership in navigating through the challenges faced over the past two months.
The AHL continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans and all of their families, and we all look forward to returning to our arenas in 2020-21."
The AHL's standings - sorted by points percentage - and statistics as of March 12, 2020, are considered final and official, and will serve as the basis for determining league awards for the 2019-20 season.
The Admirals own the best record in the league at 41-14-5-3, good for 91 points and a .714 points percentage. They will take home the regular season titles for the Central Division, Western Conference, and the entire AHL.
The Ads have been in the top spot in the league since their team record 13-game winning streak from November 2 through December 1. They conclude their remarkable 50th season with the most wins, fewest regulation losses, highest points percentage, and the only team with at least 90 points. Milwaukee allowed the fewest goals in the league (141), scored the second most (211) for an amazing +70 goal differential.
