AHL Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season
May 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The American Hockey League (AHL) announced today the cancellation of the remainder of the 2019-20 season and 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The safety and health of our players, coaches, staff, fans, and community has always been of the utmost importance, so we understand and support the difficult decision made by the American Hockey League to end the season due to this global health pandemic," said Vice President of Hockey Operations, Bryan Helmer.
The Hershey Bears finish the 2019-20 campaign as one of the league's top teams,posting a 37-18-3-4 record, good for 81 points, and second place in both the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference.
"We firmly believe we had a great chance of bringing a championship to Chocolatetown this year," said Helmer. "We are very disappointed that we will not get to see that goal achieved for our team and, most importantly, for our tremendous fans. However, during this difficult time, the health and safety of our community needs to be the number one priority."
