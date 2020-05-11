Chicago Wolves' 2019-20 Season Canceled

GLENVIEW, Illinois - The American Hockey League announced Monday it has canceled the remainder of the 2019-20 regular season and the Calder Cup Playoffs. This represents the first time in the AHL's 84-year history a season has concluded without determining a champion.

"After a lengthy review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions," said AHL president and CEO David Andrews. "The league's operational focus has turned toward actively preparing for the 2020-21 season. The AHL continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans and all of their families, and we look forward to returning to our arenas in 2020-21."

The AHL suspended play March 12 to do its part in the fight against the novel coronavirus. On March 16, the United States' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that events of 50 or more people be canceled for the next eight weeks. With most states continuing to obey similar or more stringent guidelines, the AHL arrived at its season-ending conclusion.

The Chicago Wolves wound up playing 61 of their 76 regular-season games and posting a 27-26-5-3 record -- good for fourth place in the Central Division. Twenty-year-old forward Lucas Elvenes became the second rookie in the franchise's 26-year history to lead the squad in scoring with 48 points (12 goals, 36 assists). Oscar Dansk, named AHL Goaltender of the Month for December, shared ninth place in the league with 18 victories.

With the season officially canceled, eight Wolves home games will go unplayed. Fans holding tickets for these games have multiple options available that include converting them into tickets for the 2020-21 season and donating them to front-line healthcare workers and first responders for games next season.

Members of the Wolves ticket staff will contact people promptly to take care of all ticket-related needs. Those with questions also are encouraged to contact their ticket representatives directly, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

