American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season

CEDAR PARK, Texas - Per the American Hockey League's statement today, the remainder of the 2019-20 AHL season has been canceled.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer David Andrews announced today that the league's Board of Governors has voted to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 AHL regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis:

"After a lengthy review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions.

The League's operational focus has turned toward actively preparing for the 2020-21 season.

We are very grateful to the National Hockey League and its teams for their support and leadership in navigating through the challenges faced over the past two months.

The AHL continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans and all of their families, and we all look forward to returning to our arenas in 2020-21."

The AHL's standings - sorted by points percentage - and statistics as of March 12, 2020, are considered final and official, and will serve as the basis for determining league awards for the 2019-20 season.

Stars fans with ticket packages for the 2019-20 season can visit the FAQ page here for information and ticket options regarding the season cancellation. For more ticket related questions, email us at [email protected]

