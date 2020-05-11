Belleville Senators Announce AHL 2019/20 Season Cancellation
May 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The American Hockey League announced today that the 2019-20 AHL regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs is cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis
The Belleville Senators are in full support of the decision made by the American Hockey League Board of Governors. The health and safety of Senators fans, partners and staff remain the organisation's highest priority, and we encourage everyone to continue prioritizing your health and that of others as we continue measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.
"We are continuing to do everything possible to bring back Senators hockey as soon as it is safe to do so," said Ottawa Senators and Belleville Senators owner Eugene Melnyk. "As we all continue to face extraordinary challenges related to COVID-19 we are grateful for the continued loyalty of our fans, and we sincerely appreciate the patience and support you have shown during this unprecedented time."
The AHL's standings - sorted by points percentage - and statistics as of March 12, 2020, are considered final and official, and will serve as the basis for determining league awards for the 2019-20 season. As of March 12, the Belleville Senators were poised to enter the Calder Cup playoffs for the first time in the team three-year history. The team stood in first place in the North Division, 3rd in the Eastern Conference and 6th overall based on points percentage in the entire American Hockey League.
