A Battle in Seattle@SoundersFC vs. @SanDiegoFC

Published on May 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC YouTube Video







Battle in the Emerald City.

@SoundersFC aim to defend home turf as @SanDiegoFC push for a response in the Walmart Saturday Showdown at 10:30pm ET.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 9, 2026

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