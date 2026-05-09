A Battle in Seattle@SoundersFC vs. @SanDiegoFC
Published on May 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC YouTube Video
Battle in the Emerald City.
@SoundersFC aim to defend home turf as @SanDiegoFC push for a response in the Walmart Saturday Showdown at 10:30pm ET.
Check out the San Diego FC Statistics
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