Zachary Fucale Heads to Europe
February 17, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that goaltender Zachary Fucale has had his contract with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League terminated, in order for him to pursue a playing opportunity overseas in Europe. Orlando has also released rookie defenseman Brandon McMartin.
Fucale, 24, recorded a 10-8-4 record in 24 games while on loan to Orlando this season, sporting a 2.36 goals-against average, a .928 save percentage and four shutouts. He also went 0-1-0 in one appearance with Syracuse, producing a 3.20 goals-against average and a .800 save percentage.
McMartin, did not appear in any games with the Solar Bears after signing with the club on Feb. 8.
NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears begin a three-game road trip on Wednesday, Feb. 19 when they visit the Florida Everblades at Hertz Arena at 7:30 p.m. Orlando returns home to host the Norfolk Admirals on Sunday, Feb. 23 for Faith and Family Night, presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson. This game will also serve as a Fairwinds Solar Bears Sunday.
