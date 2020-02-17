Former NHL Draft Pick D Miles Gendron Reassigned to Royals by AHL Belleville

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced Monday rookie defenseman Miles Gendron has been reassigned to the Royals by the AHL's Belleville Senators. Gendron scored two goals and eight points this season for Brampton in 21 games (17 PIM) and made his AHL debut for Belleville Oct. 27.

Both of Gendron's professional goals have come in the last five weeks; the native of Shrewsbury, MA first scored vs. South Carolina Jan. 10 and then tallied a week later against Maine. Ottawa drafted Gendron in the third round (70th overall) at the 2013 NHL Entry Level Draft. Following a four-year NCAA career at the University of Connecticut, the 23-year-old signed an AHL deal with Belleville for the 2019-20 campaign.

Gendron stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 187 pounds. Reading has five blue liners that stand at least 6-foot-2.

The left-handed shot captained UConn in his senior season, tallying three goals and seven points (26 PIM). His most-prolific offensive season came his sophomore campaign (4g, 11 pts.). He skated with current Royals defenseman David Drake at UConn from 2015-18.

Reading plays two home and a pair on the road this week, starting with Wednesday's 7:05 p.m. game at the Wheeling Nailers.

Reading returns home Fri., Feb. 21 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Newfoundland and Sat., Feb. 22 vs. Brampton at 7:00 p.m. Friday's game includes a free beer fest at tasting stations on the concourse until 8:00 p.m., plus a chance to meet Flyers alumni Brad Marsh, Jim Watson and Riley Cote ahead of the Mar. 28 Royals Alumni vs. Flyers Alumni Game with a team trading card giveaway, presented by Outten.

Saturday's game is Marvel Night with a Spider-Man Meet-and-Greet, Marvel poster giveaways for the first 1,000 fans and one fan has a chance to win four first-class flight tickets and a trip to Universal Studios in Orlando if a Royals player gets a hat trick (pres. by Berkshire Travel).

Fri., Feb. 21 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Newfoundland (Trading card giveaway, Flyers alumni at game)

Beer Tasting (Free Beer fans 21+ with purchase of a game ticket) | Meet Flyers alumni Brad Marsh, Jim Watson and Riley Cote ahead of the Mar. 28 Royals Alumni vs. Flyers Alumni Game | Trading Card Giveaway presented by Outten | Purple Goes Green Presented by Berks Nature | $1 Frozen Treats | Kid's Report Card: Bring by your report card that has an 'A' on it and earn a free kids ticket for a future game

Sat., Feb. 22 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (Marvel Night)

Spider-Man Meet-and-Greet | Marvel Poster giveaway for the first 1,000 fans | Girl Scout Night | Abilities in Motion Night | Special Spider-Man Theme Jerseys | One fan has a chance to win four first-class flight tickets and a trip to Universal Studios in Orlando if a Royals player gets a hat trick (pres. by Berkshire Travel)

Wed., Feb. 26 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Maine

Free Souvenir Cup Refills at the concession stands

Sun., Mar. 8 at 4:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (First Responders Game, Pres. by Met-Ed)

Game pres. by Met-Ed - the Reading Fire/Police squads face the Allentown squads before the game at 12:30 p.m. - 1 ticket includes admission to both games | $1 Hot Dogs, Sodas and Nachos | Touch a Truck Event for Kids | Faith & Family Night - Church Group Rates Available | Heaven's Thunder music performance | Last Postgame Party of the season with players at Cheers! Restaurant at the DoubleTree Hotel.

