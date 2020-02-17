ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
February 17, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced that Allen's Stepan Falkovsky has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #648, Allen at Rapid City, on Feb. 15.
Falkovsky was assessed a match penalty for high sticking under Rule #60.4 at 16:25 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Falkovsky will miss Allen's games vs. Tulsa on Feb. 18 and Feb. 21.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.