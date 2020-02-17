Allen Americans Weekly
February 17, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, dropped two of three games last week in Rapid City. The only Allen win came on Friday night by a score of 4-0, behind a 26-save performance by rookie netminder Dereck Baribeau. This week, the Allen Americans play four divisional games beginning Tuesday night at home against Tulsa.
Upcoming Promotions:
Friday, February 21 - Mascot Night, Tickets
Saturday, February 22 - Star Wars Night, Tickets
Last Week's Record: 1-2-0
Overall record: 34-11-6-2, 76 Points
-- Last Week's Games --
Wednesday, February 12, @ Rapid City - 1-0 Loss
Friday, February 14th, @ Rapid City - 4-0 Win
Saturday, February 15, @ Rapid City - 3-2 Loss
- This Week's Games -
Tuesday, February 18, vs. Tulsa, 7:05 pm CST
Location: Allen Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com
Friday, February 21, vs. Tulsa, 7:05 pm CST
Location: Allen Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com
Saturday, February 22, vs. Wichita, 7:05 pm CST
Location: Allen Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com
Sunday, February 23, @ Tulsa, 4:05 pm CST
Location: BOK Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com
-- Team Leaders -
Goals - Tyler Sheehy (25)
Assists -Tyler Sheehy (39)
Points - Tyler Sheehy (64)
Power Play Goals - Stepan Falkovsky (6)
Power Play Assists -Tyler Sheehy (12)
Shorthanded Goals - Stepan Falkovsky (2)
Shorthanded Assists - Tyler Sheehy (2)
Game-Winning Goals - *Gabe Gagne (6)
First Goal - Tyler Sheehy (6)
Insurance Goals - Tyler Sheehy and several others (2)
Penalty Minutes - Alex Guptill (93)
Plus/Minus - Jack Sadek (+27)
Shots on Goal - Alex Guptill (149)
Save Percentage - *Zach Sawchenko (.930)
Goalie Wins - Jake Paterson (16)
Goals-Against Average - *Zach Sawchenko (2.35)
*In the American Hockey League
Americans Notes:
-Rookie Dereck Baribeau had his first professional shutout last Friday night in Rapid City
- Rookie forward Tyler Sheehy leads the ECHL in scoring with 64 points
- Alex Guptill is fifth in the ECHL in minor penalties with 29
- Tyler Sheehy leads all rookies in assists with 39
- Tyler Sheehy is tied for the league lead with 12 power play assists
- Jack Sadek leads all rookies in plus/minus at +27
- Alex Breton leads all defensemen in points with 42
- Stepan Falkovsky leads all defensemen in goals with 13
- Alex Breton is tied for the league lead in assists by a defenseman with 33
- Stepan Falkovsky leads all defensemen with 2 shorthanded goals
- Stepan Falkovsky leads all defensemen in shooting percentage at 18.8 %
