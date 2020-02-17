Allen Americans Weekly

Allen Americans goaltender Andrew Shortridge makes a save

Allen Americans goaltender Andrew Shortridge makes a save

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, dropped two of three games last week in Rapid City. The only Allen win came on Friday night by a score of 4-0, behind a 26-save performance by rookie netminder Dereck Baribeau. This week, the Allen Americans play four divisional games beginning Tuesday night at home against Tulsa.

Upcoming Promotions:

Friday, February 21 - Mascot Night, Tickets

Saturday, February 22 - Star Wars Night, Tickets

Last Week's Record: 1-2-0

Overall record: 34-11-6-2, 76 Points

-- Last Week's Games --

Wednesday, February 12, @ Rapid City - 1-0 Loss

Friday, February 14th, @ Rapid City - 4-0 Win

Saturday, February 15, @ Rapid City - 3-2 Loss

- This Week's Games -

Tuesday, February 18, vs. Tulsa, 7:05 pm CST

Location: Allen Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com

Friday, February 21, vs. Tulsa, 7:05 pm CST

Location: Allen Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com

Saturday, February 22, vs. Wichita, 7:05 pm CST

Location: Allen Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com

Sunday, February 23, @ Tulsa, 4:05 pm CST

Location: BOK Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com

-- Team Leaders -

Goals - Tyler Sheehy (25)

Assists -Tyler Sheehy (39)

Points - Tyler Sheehy (64)

Power Play Goals - Stepan Falkovsky (6)

Power Play Assists -Tyler Sheehy (12)

Shorthanded Goals - Stepan Falkovsky (2)

Shorthanded Assists - Tyler Sheehy (2)

Game-Winning Goals - *Gabe Gagne (6)

First Goal - Tyler Sheehy (6)

Insurance Goals - Tyler Sheehy and several others (2)

Penalty Minutes - Alex Guptill (93)

Plus/Minus - Jack Sadek (+27)

Shots on Goal - Alex Guptill (149)

Save Percentage - *Zach Sawchenko (.930)

Goalie Wins - Jake Paterson (16)

Goals-Against Average - *Zach Sawchenko (2.35)

*In the American Hockey League

Americans Notes:

-Rookie Dereck Baribeau had his first professional shutout last Friday night in Rapid City

- Rookie forward Tyler Sheehy leads the ECHL in scoring with 64 points

- Alex Guptill is fifth in the ECHL in minor penalties with 29

- Tyler Sheehy leads all rookies in assists with 39

- Tyler Sheehy is tied for the league lead with 12 power play assists

- Jack Sadek leads all rookies in plus/minus at +27

- Alex Breton leads all defensemen in points with 42

- Stepan Falkovsky leads all defensemen in goals with 13

- Alex Breton is tied for the league lead in assists by a defenseman with 33

- Stepan Falkovsky leads all defensemen with 2 shorthanded goals

- Stepan Falkovsky leads all defensemen in shooting percentage at 18.8 %

Images from this story

