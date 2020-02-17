ECHL Transactions - February 17

February 17, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 17, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Orlando:

Brandon McMartin, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cincinnati:

Delete Josh Taylor, G released as EBUG

Fort Wayne:

Add Brady Shaw, F activated from reserve

Delete Gage Torrel, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Delete Kent Nusbaum, G released as EBUG

Kalamazoo:

Add Cory Dunn, D activated from reserve

Delete Chad McDonald, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Delete Kevin St. Pierre, G released as EBUG

Delete Mario Vrab, G released as EBUG [2/16]

Maine:

Add Dallas Rossiter, D activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Culkin, D recalled by Laval

Reading:

Add Miles Gendron, D assigned by Belleville

Delete Trevor Gooch, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/8)

Utah:

Add Ty Lewis, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Add Tim McGauley, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Wichita:

Add Riley Weselowski, D activated from reserve [2/15]

