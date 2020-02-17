ECHL Transactions - February 17
February 17, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 17, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Orlando:
Brandon McMartin, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Cincinnati:
Delete Josh Taylor, G released as EBUG
Fort Wayne:
Add Brady Shaw, F activated from reserve
Delete Gage Torrel, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Delete Kent Nusbaum, G released as EBUG
Kalamazoo:
Add Cory Dunn, D activated from reserve
Delete Chad McDonald, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Delete Kevin St. Pierre, G released as EBUG
Delete Mario Vrab, G released as EBUG [2/16]
Maine:
Add Dallas Rossiter, D activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Culkin, D recalled by Laval
Reading:
Add Miles Gendron, D assigned by Belleville
Delete Trevor Gooch, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/8)
Utah:
Add Ty Lewis, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Add Tim McGauley, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Wichita:
Add Riley Weselowski, D activated from reserve [2/15]
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 17, 2020
- Todd Has Four Points as Beast Knock off K-Wings - Brampton Beast
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - February 17 - Tulsa Oilers
- Zachary Fucale Heads to Europe - Orlando Solar Bears
- Buzzer-Beating Game-Tying Goal Overturned, K-Wings Lose - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Transactions - February 17 - ECHL
- Former NHL Draft Pick D Miles Gendron Reassigned to Royals by AHL Belleville - Reading Royals
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- 'Blades Weekly: Final Four-In-Five of Season on Deck - Florida Everblades
- Mavs Monday: Mavs Head West for Big Sky Showdowns - Kansas City Mavericks
- Craig Wyszomirski Named New Team Captain - Indy Fuel
- Game Notes: at Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Allen Americans Receive Three Players from AHL Affiliate Iowa - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Weekly Report - February 17 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Acquires Dickman from Indy - Wichita Thunder
- Kelly Cup Tour Begins Friday in Cincinnati - ECHL
- McGauley and Lewis Rejoin Grizz for Homestand - Utah Grizzlies
- Mariners Weekly: Miracle Remembered - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Weekly, February 17 - Wichita Thunder
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 19 (February 10 - February 16, 2020) - Indy Fuel
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Allen Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Komets Snare Four Points from Week 19; Kalamazoo Visits Wednesday, Pink the Rink Weekend Features Toledo Friday, Indy Saturday - Fort Wayne Komets
- Ryan Culkin Recalled to Laval - Maine Mariners
- K-Wings Weekly: Week of February 17 - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.