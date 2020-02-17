Steelheads Weekly - February 17, 2020

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (28-17-7) return to open a three-week, nine-game homestand through mid-March to revisit two season series beginning on Wednesday.

LAST WEEK...

Saturday, February 15 @ Toledo Walleye: W 4-2

Shots: Steelheads 37, Walleye 30

PP: Steelheads 0-for-4, Walleye 0-for-3

The Steelheads surged in the second period en route to a 4-2 win over the Walleye on Saturday night from Huntington Center. Walleye forward Abbott Girduckis (6:36 1st) opened the scoring as the lone goal early before three-straight Steelheads tallies. Forward Will Merchant (5:27 2nd) knuckled in the tying goal, 1-1, then forward Zack Andrusiak (6;46 2nd) batted in a second tally followed by defenseman Jeff King (8:56 2nd) in transition to lead ahead with a 3-1 lead. The Walleye added one more to cut into the lead, 3-2, thanks to forward Jimmy Lodge (17:42 2nd) on a 2-on-1 break. Despite the push back, Steelheads forward A.J. White (EN, 19:30 3rd) sealed off the score at a 4-2 win. Tomas Sholl (22-7-5) stopped 28 of 30 shots in the win, while Filip Larsson (3-3-0) halted 33 of 36 shots in the loss.

Sunday, February 16 @ Toledo Walleye: L 4-1

Shots: Steelheads 32, Walleye 29

PP: Steelheads 0-for-7, Walleye 2-for-4

The Steelheads fell behind in a 4-1 loss to the Walleye on Sunday evening from Huntington Center. For the second-straight night, Walleye forward Abbott Girduckis (7:47 1st) netted the opening goal, but the Steelheads found their answer later in the period thanks to a shot from the left corner by forward Spencer Naas (18:34 1st) off the back of the netminder to tie the game, 1-1. However, the Walleye scored three more goals over the next two periods beginning with defenseman Nolan Gluchowski (PP, 6:03 2nd) and followed by forwards T.J. Hensick (16:31 2nd) and Marcus Vela (15:31 3rd) to finish off the 4-1 score. Billy Christopoulos (17-3-3) saved 31 of 32 shots in the win, while Tomas Sholl (22-8-5) denied 25 of 29 shots in the loss.

THIS WEEK...

Wednesday, February 19 vs. Kansas City Mavericks - 7:10 p.m. MT

Friday, February 21 vs. Rapid City Rush - 7:10 p.m. MT

Saturday, February 22 vs. Rapid City Rush - 7:10 p.m. MT

The Steelheads open their nine-game series with the season series finale against the Kansas City Mavericks on Wednesday followed by a pair of games with the Rapid City Rush to close the weekend.

The Steelheads have already won their season series with the Mavericks heading into the finale of the five-game season set this year, and despite splitting their two games in Missouri now have points in all four games with a 3-0-1 record. Additionally, the Steelheads have won seven-straight home meetings with the Mavericks including their two games in November, falling only on Apr. 9, 2016 in just their second meeting. Overall, the Steelheads have won 11 of 16 games against the Mavericks in their franchise series, boasting an 11-4-1 record with a 8-1-0 record at CenturyLink Arena.

The Steelheads head into the final two games during their seven-straight meetings at CenturyLink Arena against the Rush in the season series. The Rush have controlled the season series so far, pressing the Steelheads to a 2-5-1 record during their 13-game season series and can ultimately claim the season set with just one win during their final five meetings this season. The Steelheads split their two games with the Rush crossing into February and hold a 40-18-5 all-time record against Rapid City while going 18-8-4 at CenturyLink Arena.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

$2 Beer Wednesday: Discounted drinks return on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at the Steelheads' next home game with $2 domestic beers through the end of the second period. Get tickets for $2 Beer Wednesdays by calling 208-331-TIXS(8497) or going to idahosteelheads.com.

Hockey Starter Pack: Become the ultimate fan with the Steelheads Hockey Starter Pack. For just $69, fans receive four tickets to any Steelheads home game plus two small beer vouchers and the Steelheads Mullet Visor. For information, head to idahosteelheads.com or call 208-383-0080.

4 for $50 Family Friday: Bring the entire family for a night out at the Steelheads to finish off your week! Get four tickets, four Double R Ranch hot dogs, and four Pepsis for just $50 on any Friday night home game. Head to idahosteelheads.com or call 208-331-TIXS(8497) to purchase.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- The Steelheads enter the back half of their stretch with 13 of 15 games at CenturyLink Arena. The team has won three of four home games and own a 4-2-0 so far entering the final nine games at home.

- The Steelheads penalty kill ended its perfect run at nine-straight games and 26 attempts during Sunday's loss. The Steelheads are still perfect in 12 of 14 games, going 40-for-43 (93.0%) since January 20. It was also the first two-goal allowed game on the penalty kill since December 28.

- Forward Brett Supinski extended his assist streak to four games with a pair of helpers last weekend. He shares the most points (1-8-9) with captain A.J. White (6-3-9) over their last 10 games.

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 17 - Will Merchant

ASSISTS: 34 - Marc-Olivier Roy

POINTS: 42 - Marc-Olivier Roy

PP GOALS: 5 - Will Merchant

SH GOALS: 1 - Max Coatta/Anthony Nellis/Marc-Olivier Roy

GW GOALS: 3 - Jeff King/Anthony Nellis/Brett Supinski/A.J. White

PIMS: 108 - Keegan Kanzig

PLUS/MINUS: +17 - Ondrej Vala

SHOTS: 166 - Will Merchant

WINS: 22 - Tomas Sholl

GAA: 2.29 - Tomas Sholl

SAVE %: .919 - Tomas Sholl

Mountain Division Standings:

1. Allen 34-11-6-2, 76 pts

2. Utah 30-15-5-2, 67 pts

3. Steelheads 28-17-3-4, 63 pts

4. Rapid City 27-20-4-0, 58 pts

5. Tulsa 25-24-5-1, 56 pts

6. Wichita 21-27-8-0, 50 pts

7. Kansas City 22-27-3-1, 48 pts

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All home games during the 2019-20 regular season are broadcast on local radio, local television and on an online pay-per-view service. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350-AM KTIK "The Ticket" as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & ECHL.tv.

Tune in to the Deschutes Brewery Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show every Tuesday through Thursday on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket", featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL. The show airs every Tuesday through Thursday during the 2019-20 season.

The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 7:10 p.m. versus the Kansas City Mavericks. The Hockey Starter Pack provides the benefits of the ultimate fan on the time you want! Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to inquire about getting your pack as well as planning your next outing with single-game tickets, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

