Craig Wyszomirski Named New Team Captain

February 17, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, announced Monday that defenseman Craig Wyszomirski will serve as the team's new captain.

Wyszomirski, 27, signed with the Fuel in late November after splitting the 2018-19 season with the ECHL's Manchester Monarchs and the AHL's Utica Comets and Ontario Reign. Skating in 34 games with the Indy Fuel, Wyszomirski has tallied two goals, four assists and 81 penalty minutes.

Since turning pro, the native of Mahwah, New Jersey has appeared in 176 ECHL games and 44 AHL games. Splitting his ECHL career between the Manchester Monarchs and the Indy Fuel, Wyszomirski has registered 10 goals, 33 assists and 245 penalty minutes. Appearing in 44 AHL games between the Utica Comets, Syracuse Crunch and Ontario Reign, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound defenseman has earned one goal, six assists and 71 penalty minutes.

Single-Game tickets are now available for the entire 2019-20 Fuel season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of a wide variety of Ticket Plans by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2019-20 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 17, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.