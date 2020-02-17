Grizzlies Win 3-1 on President's Day Matinee

Utah Grizzlies celebrate a win in their Batman jerseys

West Valley City, Utah - Martin Ouellette saved 22 of 23 and Yuri Terao, Griffen Molino and Mitch Maxwell scored goals to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 3-1 victory over the Rapid City Rush on President's Day at Maverik Center.

Terao scored his 16th goal of the season 3:27 in to give Utah a 1-0 lead. Terao has 4 goals in his last 4 games for the Grizzlies, who with 69 standings points are 6 points ahead of Idaho for 2nd place in the Mountain Division. Utah led 1-0 after 1 period, outshooting Rapid City 13 to 5.

8:21 into the second it was Griffen Molino who scored on a nice move around the net for his 21st of the year. Mo has 6 goals and 10 assists in his last 10 games. Grizz extended the lead to 3-0 after Josh Dickinson scored his 16th goal in 24 games this season 12:58 in the second.

Rapid City scored with 2:33 left in regulation to avoid the shutout. Tanner Karty tallied his 6th of the season for the Rush, who are 27-20-4 on the season and are in 4th place in the Mountain division with 58 points.

Grizz wore DC Comics Batman themed specialty jersey's. The Grizzlies had nicknames on the back of the jerseys that were auctioned off after the game.

Grizzlies have won 4 in a row and will try to extend it to 5 when they face the Rush on Wednesday night at Maverik Center. It's a Wild Wednesday and Bud Light College Night with 6 dollar student tickets. You can get tickets at the Maverik Center Box Office, utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 Stars

1. Martin Ouellette (Utah) - 22 of 23 saves.

2. Yuri Terao (Utah) - 1 goal. 6 shots.

3. Mitch Maxwell (Utah) - 1 assist.

