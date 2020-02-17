Komets Snare Four Points from Week 19; Kalamazoo Visits Wednesday, Pink the Rink Weekend Features Toledo Friday, Indy Saturday

Week 19 of 2019-20 yielded four points for Fort Wayne. The Komets were 2-1-0 and improved to 23-20-8 and 54 points after 51 games. The Komets hold fourth place in the Central division and trail third-place Indy by one point, second-place Toledo by nine points and first-place Cincinnati by 16 points with 21 games remaining. Five meetings remain against Indy, six against Toledo, and two meetings remain against Cincinnati.

Wednesday the Komets clipped the visiting Kalamazoo Wings 3-2 in overtime, snapping a four-game winless skid. Friday the Komets spotted the Indy Fuel three goals before potting five unanswered goals in a span of 11:23 in the third frame for the 5-3 win in front of 8,567 Fort Wayne faithful. It was the second time this season Fort Wayne has netted five goals in a period. Saturday the Komets capped the week with a 6-1 setback at Wheeling. It was the Nailers first win over Fort Wayne in seven meetings this season.

Last weeks results:

Wednesday, Feb. 12, Fort Wayne 3, at Kalamazoo 2, overtime

Friday, Feb. 14, at Fort Wayne 5, Indy 3

Saturday, Feb. 15, at Wheeling 6, Fort Wayne 1

ECHL Central Division Standings

CENTRAL GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA PIM RW ROW HOME ROAD LAST TEN STREAK S/O

1.Â Cincinnati 53 31 14 7 1 70 0.66 165 142 734 25 31 20-4-3-0 11-10-4-1 5-3-1-1 2-0-0-0 0-1

2.Â Toledo 48 29 14 4 1 63 0.656 180 140 654 21 25 16-6-1-1 13-8-3-0 7-2-1-0 1-0-0-0 4-1

3. Indy 51 26 22 2 1 55 0.539 168 150 603 19 25 15-8-1-1 11-14-1-0 5-4-1-0 0-3-0-0 1-1

4.Â Fort Wayne 51 23 20 6 2 54 0.529 179 183 886 15 22 12-8-3-1 11-12-3-1 3-5-1-1 0-1-0-0 1-2

5.Â Wheeling 48 23 20 5 0 51 0.531 144 160 430 19 23 15-9-2-0 8-11-3-0 6-3-1-0 2-0-0-0 0-0

6.Â Kalamazoo 49 19 23 6 1 45 0.459 158 200 759 13 19 12-10-2-0 7-13-4-1 5-3-2-0 0-1-0-0 0-1

Komets on ice:

Tuesday, Feb. 18.....Game at Indy, 10:30am

Wednesday, Feb. 19.....Practice at the Coliseum 10am-11am; Home game vs Kalamazoo, 7:35pm

Thursday, Feb. 20.....Practice at the Icehouse, 10:30am-11:30am

Friday, Feb. 21.....Practice at the Coliseum 10am-11am; Home game vs Toledo, 8:05pm

Saturday, Feb. 22.....Practice at the Coliseum, 10:30am-11:00am; Home game vs Indy, 7:35pm

Monday, Feb. 24.....Practice at the Icehouse, 10am-11:30am

Tuesday, Feb. 25.....Practice at the Icehouse, 10am-11am; Game at Kalamazoo, 7pm

For the week-- Brett McKenzie scored two goals and added an assist for a three-point week. A.J. Jenks, Drake Rymsha, Gabriel Verpaelst, Chaz Reddekopp and Shawn Szydlowski contributed a goal and an assist each. Olivier Galipeau and Anthony Petruzzelli each had a marker. Goaltender Dylan Ferguson logged the two wins (2-0-0) allowing five goals on 50 shots for a 2.44 goals-against average and .900 save percentage for the week. The Komets out-shot their opponents 110-78 and were 2/11 on the power play and rank second in the ECHL with a 24.4% success rating with the man advantage (51/209), first at home with 26.5% (30/113).

Komet leaders-- Brady Shaw leads with 48 points, +11 and 145 shots.....McKenzie leads with 19 goals and seven first goals.....Szydlowski leads with 34 assists and an ECHL high 16 power play assists for 23 power play points.....A.J. Jenks leads with a league high nine power play goals.....Kyle Haas leads with 128 penalty minutes.

Streaking Komet-- Szydlowski finished the week riding a league high nine-game road point-scoring streak and a five-game road assist streak (6a). Szydlowski also celebrated his 300th all-time Fort Wayne career (regular season and playoffs) assist Saturday at Wheeling.

The week ahead-- The Komets have four divisional games slated for the week.

Fort Wayne will skate its only morning game of the season at Indy Tuesday morning at 10:30. The K's are 4-3-1 after eight morning affairs in the history of the club. Tuesday marks the first morning skate against Indy. The Komets turned back the Fuel in Fort Wayne last Friday 5-3 to take a 4-1-1 series lead with five meetings remaining. Indy has lost three straight games but is 5-3-0 in its last eight.

Wednesday the Komets are home to Kalamazoo at 7:35pm for the second of five Wednesday home games this season. The Komets clipped the Wings last Wednesday in overtime 3-2 and for a 7-3-1 series lead with three meetings remaining. Kalamazoo skates at Brampton Monday afternoon before traveling to Fort Wayne for the mid-week tilt.

The Komets host Toledo Friday at 8:05pm and have a chance to crack an 0-2-5 winless record against the Walleye so far this season with six meetings remaining. Toledo is 9-2-1 in their last dozen outings and 1-1-1 in their last three after taking a split of a two-game home series against Idaho over the weekend. The Walleye visit Cincinnati Thursday before making the trip to Fort Wayne Friday.

Saturday the Komets complete the week's home trifecta when Indy returns for a 7:35pm faceoff on Sweetwater Ice. After Tuesday's morning skate at Indy, the Fuel travel to Kalamazoo Friday before their trip to Fort Wayne Saturday. The Komets are 2-0-1 after three Indy visits with three remaining.

Pink the Rink Friday and Saturday-- The Komets and Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer again partner this year for the ninth annual "Pink the Rink" nights to fight breast cancer and promote awareness for early detection and treatment. The Komets will wear special pink jerseys for the annual affair Friday against Toledo and again Saturday when Indy visits. The jerseys will be sold during a silent auction during both games. Also "Pink the Rink" autographed player pucks will be sold for $10.00 each. Proceeds will be donated to the Vera Bradley Foundation and the effort to promote awareness and raise funds for breast cancer research.

Season Ticket Recycling Night Wednesday-- Wednesday is another Season Ticket Recycling Night when the Komets host Kalamazoo. Komet Season Ticket Holders will be able to exchange any unused Komet tickets from previously scheduled home games this year for tickets to the game Wednesday.

Deuces Wild Wednesday-- It's also Deuces Wild this Wednesday. Pepsi Zone tickets are two for $22 and fans can get $2 beers and $2 sodas all night.

Family Four Pack Night Friday-- Fans can take advantage of a 4-for-$64 offer at Friday's home game courtesy of Midwest America Federal Credit Union. Get four tickets, four hot dogs, four soft drinks, four chips for only $64 when purchasing the Family Four Pack at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office.

Friday Marathon Nights-- Again this year Komet fans can save on their Friday night tickets with Marathon. Fans can earn a buy-one-get-one-free ticket offer with the purchase of three fill-ups at participating Marathon locations. Save with your Marathon Fill-Up Card this Friday.

Komet hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Tuesday's morning game will be broadcast on WKJG ESPN Radio AM 1380 and FM 100.9. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-- Single game tickets are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Discounted group ticket packages are also available at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. Flex Tickets are also on sale which can be redeemed for tickets to any regular season game. For more information call 260-483-0011 or visit Komets.com.

