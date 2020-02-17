K-Wings Weekly: Week of February 17

Kalamazoo prepares for four-game week, starting Monday in Brampton, then Wednesday in Fort Wayne, before the team returns home.

OVERALL RECORD: 19-23-7

LAST WEEK: 1-1-1

RESULTS

Wednesday, Feb. 12 - Fort Wayne 3, Kalamazoo 2, OT (Memorial Coliseum - Fort Wayne, IN) | Box Score

>> The Kalamazoo Wings started a three-game week Wednesday at Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne and opened the scoring when Boston Leier scored a power play goal late in the first period. The Komets, however, answered with a power play goal of their own to make it 1-1 after one, before taking the lead in the second period. Early in the third, with a full two minute power play opportunity, Kalamazoo tied it at 2-2, when Austin Farley scored to force overtime. The Komets got the last laugh as Drake Rymsha scored 2:46 into the extra frame.

Friday, Feb. 14 - Kalamazoo 4, Toledo 3, OT (Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo, MI) | Box Score

>> 4,740 fans showed up and stayed to the end for a thriller in Kalamazoo's annual Pink Ice Game Friday against Toledo. Eric Kattelus put the K-Wings in front with a first period power play goal 5:26 into the game, but the Walleye flipped the script with two second period goals to lead 2-1 heading into the third. T.J. Hensick added his second goal of the game to open Toledo's lead to 3-1, but the K-Wings battled back to force overtime with a goal from Josh Teves and another power play marker from Kattelus. Justin Taylor played the role of hero 2:23 into overtime to give Kalamazoo its first win over the Walleye this year.

Saturday, Feb. 15 - Brampton 8, Kalamazoo 5 (Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo, MI) | Box Score

>> The K-Wings scored the first goal for the third straight game, when Luke Sandler tallied his first of three Saturday night against Brampton. The Beast answered one minute later on a power play to break even heading into the first intermission at Wings Event Center. Brampton broke the game open in the second period with two goals in the first minute and a half to lead 3-1, and cushioned their advantage to 5-1 under eight minutes remaining in the frame. Sandler added his second goal, but the Beast scored a fifth time in the period to lead 6-2 after 40 minutes. Kalamazoo battled back to pull within one, thanks to goals from Zach Frye, Sandler a third time, and Tanner Sorenson, but Brampton scored two empty net goals to finish the high-scoring affair.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Monday, Feb. 17 - Kalamazoo AT Brampton, 2:00 p.m. - CAA Centre (Brampton, ON)

Wednesday, Feb. 19 - Kalamazoo AT Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m. - Memorial Coliseum (Fort Wayne, IN)

Friday, Feb. 21 - Indy vs Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

Saturday, Feb. 22 - Wheeling vs Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

ON THE MOVE

2/12 - Defenseman Josh Teves assigned to Kalamazoo from Utica (AHL) by Vancouver (NHL).

2/12 - Forward Tanner Sorenson loaned to Kalamazoo by Utica (AHL).

2/15 - Defenseman Josh Teves reassigned to Utica (AHL) by Vancouver (NHL).

2/15 - Forward Chad McDonald signed to standard player contract.

FAST FACTS

- Luke Sandler scored his first career hat trick Saturday vs. Brampton.

- Justin Taylor scored his team-leading fifth game-winning goal and third overtime goal Friday vs. Toledo.

- Eric Kattelus led the K-Wings with 4 points (2g, 2a) in 3 games last week.

TEAM TRENDS

- Kalamazoo is 5-1-0 in Friday home games after its 4-3 overtime win against Toledo last Friday.

- The K-Wings are 14-1-4 when allowing 3 goals or fewer, which they did twice last week.

- Kalamazoo is 9-3-2 when scoring at least one power play goal at home.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 31 - Matheson Iacopelli, Justin Taylor

GOALS: 16 - Iacopelli

ASSISTS: 22 - Kyle Blaney

PLUS/MINUS: +8 - Ian Edmondson

PIMS: 107 - Luke Sandler

PP GOALS: 6 - Taylor

SH GOALS: 1 - Brennan Sanford, Tanner Sorenson, Aaron Thow

GW GOALS: 5 - Taylor

SHOTS: 163 - Iacopelli

WINS: 12 - Jake Hildebrand

GAA: 3.66 - Hildebrand

SAVE %: .887 - Jake Kielly

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 37/194 (19.1%) - 8th in ECHL

Last Week - 4/18 (22.2%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 162/212 (76.4%) - 25th in ECHL

Last Week - 10/14 (71.4%)

ALUMNI NIGHT - FRIDAY

We're honoring 46 years of alumni on Alumni Night, Friday, Feb. 21, when the Kalamazoo Wings host the Indy Fuel at 7:00 p.m. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Joel Martin bobblehead, modeled after the current K-Wings Assistant Coach during his playing days. It's also our $2 Friday with $2 beers, sodas, and hot dogs.

WIZARDS, WANDS AND WINGS - SATURDAY

We're turning Wings Event Center into Hogwarts on Saturday, Feb. 22 for "Wizards, Wands and Wings Night", as the Kalamazoo Wings welcome the Wheeling Nailers at 7:00 p.m. The first 1,000 fans will receive a K-Wings scarf. Stick around for the postgame jersey auction, featuring your favorite K-Wings nicknames on the back of the jerseys.

