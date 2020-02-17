Stingrays Weekly Report - February 17

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays went undefeated last week with wins over four different teams in three different cities. After an offensive onslaught on Wednesday that saw the team score nine goals, the Rays won back-to-back overtime games at home on Friday and Saturday and completed the week with a dominating defensive performance in Jacksonville on Sunday. With two more road wins, SC improved their record away from home to a league-best 22-2-3-1 during the 2019-20 season. Overall, the team is 38-10-3-1, which is the top record in the ECHL. The Stingrays' 80 points and 0.769 winning percentage are also at the top of the league.

South Carolina hosts three games at home in North Charleston this week beginning on Tuesday night with their eighth meeting of the season against Greenville. The Rays have gone 5-2-0 so far in their first seven matchups against the Swamp Rabbits. They will then battle Atlanta on Friday before taking on the Worcester Railers Sunday afternoon.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 38-10-3-1

LAST WEEK: 4-0-0-0

WEDNESDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 9, NORFOLK ADMIRALS 1

(Norfolk Scope - Norfolk, VA)

The South Carolina Stingrays had their highest offensive output in seven years Wednesday night, blowing by the Norfolk Admirals by a final score of 9-1 on the road at the Norfolk Scope. Matthew Weis led the way with six points (two goals, four assists) in his first game back with SC after being reassigned by the Hershey Bears on Tuesday, while Branden Troock had his first hat trick of the season as well as an assist. Stingrays forward Cole Ully also had a big night with five points on a goal and four assists, while goaltender Parker Milner stopped 18 shots to earn his 16th win of the season.

FRIDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 4, ADIRONDACK THUNDER 3 OT

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

Andrew Cherniwchan scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime to give the South Carolina Stingrays a 4-3 victory over the Adirondack Thunder on Valentine's Day Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Forward Branden Troock had a multi-point night for the second straight game, picking up two assists, while defenders Kristofers Bindulis and Jaynen Rissling also scored goals for the Rays in the win. Goaltender Logan Thompson turned aside 33 shots to record his 19th victory of the year.

SATURDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 4, GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS 3 OT

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

Eddie Wittchow didn't score on his first chance in overtime, but he made his second opportunity count to give the South Carolina Stingrays a 4-3 come-from-behind win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits during Superhero Night on Saturday at the North Charleston Coliseum. Cole Ully led the way on the offensive end for the Rays with a goal and two assists in the victory, while defensemen Wittchow and Tom Parisi each had a goal and an assist and forward Matthew Weis earned two assists.

SUNDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 3, JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN 1

(Veterans Memorial Arena - Jacksonville, FL)

Goals from Andrew Cherniwchan, Matthew Weis and Cole Ully were enough to get the South Carolina Stingrays their fourth win in five days on Sunday in a 3-1 defeat of the Jacksonville Icemen at the Veterans Memorial Arena. Rays' goaltender Parker Milner made the start for the second straight day and earned the first star of the game with 16 saves to pick up his fourth straight win and 18th victory overall during the 2019-20 season. Weis (1g, 1a), Ully (1g, 1a) and Dan DeSalvo (2a) each registered two points for SC.

THIS WEEK

Tuesday, February 18 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Saturday, February 22 - vs. Atlanta Gladiators, 6:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Sunday, February 23 - vs. Worcester Railers, 3:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 25 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Assists: 32 - Cole Ully

Points: 46 - Andrew Cherniwchan, Dan DeSalvo

Plus/Minus: Plus-28 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Penalty Minutes: 51 - Tim Harrison

Shots On Goal: 178 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Wins: 19 - Logan Thompson

Goals Against Average: 2.00 - Parker Milner

Save Percentage: 0.930 - Logan Thompson

WEIS WASHES AWAY THE COMPETITION

South Carolina forward Matthew Weis had 11 points in four games last week on three goals and eight assists, which was the most of any player in the ECHL. His best game came in the team's 9-1 win over Norfolk on Wednesday when he notched six points on two goals and four assists along with a +6 rating. The 6-point game is tied for the second-highest scoring output from an ECHL player this season. Weis has now posted assists in five consecutive games and has totaled 35 points this season in 33 games on 10 goals and 25 assists.

MILNER CONTINUES HIS EXCELLENT PLAY

Stingrays goaltender Parker Milner leads the ECHL with a goals-against average of 2.00 after 25 games played this season. He is also 4th-best in the league with a save percentage of 0.927. After going 3-0-0 last week, Milner's overall record on the year is 18-3-2-1 and the Pittsburgh native leads the league with seven shutouts.

CHERNIWCHAN RIDING 5-GAME GOAL SCORING STREAK

Team captain Andrew Cherniwchan is on a 5-game goal streak after scoring in all four of SC's contests last week and totaling five goals overall. That run is the longest active goal-scoring streak in the league and his 25 goals on the season are tied for second-most in the ECHL. He also ranks second in shots on goal with 178, second with four shorthanded goals, and fourth with a +28 rating.

ULLY'S IMPRESSIVE WEEK

Forward Cole Ully had points in all four of South Carolina's wins last week, including three multi-point outings. The Calgary, Alberta native is on a 5-game point scoring streak and had big nights on Wednesday in Norfolk (one goal, three assists) and Saturday at home against Greenville (one goal, two assists). During Saturday's game, Ully batted a puck out of the air and into the net during the second period for his ninth goal of the year and then assisted on captain Andrew Cherniwchan's tying marker before setting defenseman Eddie Wittchow free on a breakaway for the game-winner in overtime. Overall on the season, Ully has collected 42 points in 43 games on 10 goals and 32 assists.

