Todd Has Four Points as Beast Knock off K-Wings

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - Nathan Todd had four points including the game winner as the Brampton Beast knocked off the Kalamazoo Wings 4-3 on both Family Day and Nickelodeon PAW Patrol Day at the CAA Centre.

The Brampton Beast returned home to take on the Kalamazoo Wings for the second time in three days. The Beast skated away with a 8-5 win the last time the two clubs clashed. It was also Family Day up in Canada and Brampton hosted their Nickelodeon PAW Patrol Day.

The Beast got the scoring started with a rebound goal fired into the net by Anthony Nigro. The forward took the rebound off the Todd shot and gave the Beast a 1-0 lead with his 1st of the year at 4:12.

The Wings fired back and score goals from Zach Frye and Ian Edmondson at 5:02 and 15:53 respectively and took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission. Brampton led in shots after the first to the tune of 20-7.

The second period was punctuated with big hits and power play goals. TJ Melancon walked the line on the power play, made his way closer to the net and fired a shot through traffic to tie the game 2-2 at the 2:50 mark.

Later in the frame Brampton was on the man advantage yet again and it was Nathan Todd who found twine past Jake Kielly for the go-ahead goal at 11:17. Erik Bradford sent the puck on net and Todd took a handful of whacks at it until he found the back of the net.

The Beast took a 3-2 lead into the second intermission and would lead in shots by a count of 27-16.

The third period saw the K-Wings tie the game up early with a goal from Cory Dunn. That knotted the game up apiece at 2:24.

Later in the frame, it was Brampton's turn for some late heroics and it was a familiar face. Todd got the chance in front and was able find the back of net for his second of the game at 13:03.

With time winding down, the K-Wings appeared to have tied the contest 4-4 but a goal review was called and it was determined that there was goaltender interference and the goal was called off.

Todd's goal at 13:03 stood up as the winner as Brampton skated away with a 4-3 regulation time victory.

D'Agostini finished with the win and made 21 total stops. Kielly took the loss and ended the afternoon with 32 saves.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Melancon (BRA) 2) Nigro (BRA) 1) Todd (BRA) The Beast ended the night by going two-for-seven on the power play. Kalamazoo was scoreless on six attempts. Brampton will be back on the road this coming Friday for a date with the Adirondack Thunder. Puck drops at 7:00 PM.

