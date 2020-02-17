Thunder Weekly, February 17

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita played three more games in the Mountain Division this past week. Take a look back at how the team fared in this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Tuesday, February 11

Wichita at Kansas City, 2-1 L recap

Watch highlights HERE

Friday, February 14

Tulsa at Wichita, 7-1 L recap

Watch highlights HERE

Saturday, February 15

Wichita at Tulsa, 4-3 L recap

Watch highlights HERE

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Saturday, February 22

Wichita at Allen, 7:05 p.m., online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

**All games can be heard on Mixlr by searching The Sin Bin or on your smart phone with The Sin Bin App**

**Join Matthew Harding and Matthew Will before every game for the Sin Bin Wichita Thunder Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. for every game except Sunday home games, which starts at 3:20 p.m. You can listen on the Sin Bin app.**

WICHITA

HOME: 16-9-3-0

AWAY: 5-18-5-0

OVERALL: 21-24-8-0

Last 10: 2-8-0-0

Streak: 0-3-0-0

Rank: T-5th, Mountain Division, 50 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Stefan Fournier, 20

Assists: Patrik Parkkonen, 33

Points: Patrik Parkkonen, 40

+/-: Shaquille Merasty, +4

PIM: Stefan Fournier, 70

STREAKING - Garrett Schmitz has been on fire as of late. The second-year defenseman has points in five-straight, notching 5 points over that span (3g, 2a). He recently just appeared in his 100th career game as a pro. He has 17 points (6g, 11a) in 49 games this season.

CAREER-HIGH - Stefan Fournier notched his 20th goal of the season on Saturday. He set a new ECHL high for himself in goals scored and leads the team in that category. Fournier has a goal and an assist in four of his last six games.

PARK IT - Patrik Parkkonen added two more assists over the weekend. He leads the Thunder with 40 points, is tied for second in power play assists (15), second among defenseman in points (40), and tied for first among defenseman in assists with 33.

FREE TIME - After having a loaded schedule with three-in-threes and four-in-fives, Wichita plays just one game over the next 12 days. The Thunder begins a three-game set against Allen on Saturday, February 22 and will host the Americans on Friday, February 28. The two teams will travel back to Allen on Leap Day to finish off the mini-series.

PACK YOUR BAGS - Wichita began a heavy stretch of road games this past Saturday night. The Thunder will play just one home game over the next three weeks. After February 28, Wichita will head on the road for its final seven road games of the year. The Thunder closes the season with seven home games starting on March 18 against Kansas City.

LEAVING THE MOUNTAINS - The Thunder have played all their games against the Mountain Division since early November. Wichita will play an opponent outside of the division on Wednesday, March 11 with a visit to Fort Wayne.

THUNDERBOLTS... Mitch Gillam is second in the league in minutes played (2,092) and first in saves (1,159) ...Peter Crinella is first in the league in shooting percentage (24.6%)...Ostap Safin is tied for 14th in rookie scoring with 30 points...Wichita is 18-7-3-0 when scoring first...Wichita is 12-3-2-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 16-2-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 5-19-4 when trailing after one...Wichita is 8-4-8-0 in one-goal games...

