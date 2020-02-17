Mavs Monday: Mavs Head West for Big Sky Showdowns

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks look to recover from a three-game losing skid with a trip out west for one game with the Idaho Steelheads and then a three-game Saturday-Sunday-Monday set with the Utah Grizzlies. The Mavs will not return home until February 29 against the Kalamazoo Wings.

Last Week's Action

Tue. 2/11: 2-1 W, vs. Wichita

Fri. 2/14: 4-1 L, vs. Utah

Sat. 2/15: 5-1 L, vs. Utah

Sun. 2/16: 5-2 L, at Tulsa

This Week's Schedule

Wed. 2/19: at Idaho Steelheads

Sat: 2/22: at Utah Grizzlies

Sun: 2/23: at Utah Grizzlies

Mountain Division Standings

1. Allen Americans (34-11-6-2, 76 points)

2. Utah Grizzlies (30-15-5-2, 67 points)

3. Idaho Steelheads (28-17-3-4, 63 points)

4. Rapid City (27-20-4-0, 58 points)

5. Tulsa Oilers (25-24-5-1, 56 points)

6. Wichita Thunder (21-27-8-0, 50 points)

7. Kansas City Mavericks (22-27-3-1, 48 points)

Headed West

The Mavericks began a stretch of five road games in eight days with Sunday's loss at Tulsa. The Mavericks head to Boise to face the Idaho Steelheads Wednesday before a Saturday-Sunday-Monday set with the Utah Grizzlies before returning home against the Kalamazoo Wings on February 29.

Second Shorty For Big Z

Mavs forward David Dziurzynski recorded his second shorthanded goal of the season Sunday against Tulsa.

Carzo Climbing The Ranks

Rocco Carzo is closing in on 400 ECHL games. He played in his 399th ECHL game Sunday afternoon against Tulsa. Carzo passed Sebastien Thinel for 2nd on the franchise's games played list, playing in his 265th game for KC Saturday night against Utah. Thinel played in 264 games for Kansas City. He is also currently tied for third on the Mavericks franchise leaders for career goals scored list with 75.

Busy Boys

The Mavericks are in the midst of their busiest slate of the schedule, with a total of 14 games on the schedule in the 29-day month of February. The Mavs are currently 3-4-1-0 in February.

Schneider Stellar

Mavericks goaltender and Calgary Flames prospect Nick Schneider turned in a 28-save performance last Tuesday against Wichita. Schneider came close to his first career professional shutout as well, but Wichita scored a goal with 54 seconds remaining in regulation.

Crawford Breaks the Seal

Defenseman Marcus Crawford was assigned to the Mavericks on January 30 by the San Jose Barracuda and he recorded his first goal as a Mav with a third period blast that ended up being the game-winning goal last Tuesday against Wichita.

Upcoming Promos

2/29 Ag Night Barn Party

3/7 Cheeze's Princess Party

3/8 Faith & Family Day

3/15 Nickelodeon Day feat. Paw Patrol 3/21 Fan Appreciation

