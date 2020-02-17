Allen Americans Receive Three Players from AHL Affiliate Iowa

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), announced today that Minnesota has assigned three players to Allen from Iowa.

Forwards Kyle Bauman and Mitch McLain, along with defenseman Matt Register, will join Allen in time for their game on Tuesday night against Tulsa.

Mitch McLain is a 6-foot-1, 205-pound forward from Baxter, Minnesota. He's played in parts of three seasons with the Iowa Wild. In 58 games last season he had 20 points (10 goals and 10 assists).

Kyle Bauman will turn 27-years old this April. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward has played in 34 games for Iowa this season and has eight points (3 goals and 5 assists).

Matt Register is a former ECHL All Star. The resident of Calgary, Alberta played with Allen on two different occasions. He started his professional career with the Americans in 2011-2012 and returned late in the 2015-2016 season to help Allen win a Kelly Cup Championship.

"I expect all three to make an impact in the games this week," said Allen Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "We know Matt Register well. He's been the top offensive defenseman in the league for the last four years. With some recent injuries to our lineup, the timing of their arrival is perfect."

The Allen Americans are home Tuesday night at 7:05 pm to host the Tulsa Oilers.

